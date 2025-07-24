Kevin’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Howard's avatar
Howard
5h

Hopefully this one makes the Internet Archive.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Don Wolfe's avatar
Don Wolfe
2h

I posted a comment here a few weeks ago about Epstein and Trump and the next day my Internet and phone (a landline) stopped working. It took about two weeks before I decided to switch companies. I'm sure it's all just coincidental.

Over three hundred girls, maybe a thousand, and they're saying Eppstein had no clients? Or is that hthere was no client list, or are they saying there was no actual list of clients? But doesn't Detective 101 require that when investigating a crime, one needs to first makes several lists, for example, of persons of interest, possible motives, and witnesses to the crime.

And the AG is saying there's no list of suspects? That seems pretty incompident and hard to believe? But she apparently also covered up what was going on in Florida after 2011, didn't she?

I guess Epstein apparently had a high sex drive. No wonder there's three minutes missing from the video of the jail, not that I'm suggesting anything inappropriate happened involving the guards. Who were apparently fast asleep in a big pile when the camera "malfunctioned."

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Kevin Barrett
Substack
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture