Trump Runs Out of Standoff Munitions, Drops F-Bombs Instead

Q: What do you do if you run out of standoff munitions, but can’t drop gravity bombs because it’s too dangerous? A: Drop F-bombs!

That appears to be Trump’s Iran war strategy. Screaming front page headlines reported last week:

If multi-megaton foul language could win wars, Donald Trump would have reduced the IRGC to quivering jelly: “Please, oh please, Mr. Trump, we beg of you, do not drop any more of those nasty foul-mouthed F-bombs on our poor little virgin ears! We will do whatever you say! Just don’t use any more bad words!”

Unfortunately for Trump, the Iranians remain uncowed by obscene, scatological tirades. Who could have predicted Iran could withstand the most vicious vulgarity, the most atrocious expletives, the profanest and most vulgar filth that America’s rude, crude, and lewd president could dump on them?

It’s one thing for Iran to endure a vicious surprise attack, launched under cover a fake breakthrough in negotiations, that murdered much of their top leadership, including the revered Supreme Leader, along with 168 Minab schoolgirls…and then remain strong, and even vaunt escalation dominance, throughout almost six months of warfare against an enemy that outspends them militarily 100-to-1. It’s quite another that the Iranians can fail to surrender to Trump’s out-of-control obscenity.

If you found the above passages even mildly amusing, you understand the obvious: When Trump loses his cool and unleashes foul and/or blood-curdling threats, fondly imagining that such behavior will intimidate his enemies into compliance, he is exhibiting hilariously narcissistic cluelessness. The Baboon-in-Chief apparently doesn’t realize that losing control and lashing out is the behavior of a loser, not a winner. Screaming vain expletives at the sky is an admission of defeat: “G**** bleepity bleeping bleeping bleep it! We LOST!”

Trump’s expletives are reminiscent of pilots cursing as they crash. In 1977, seconds before another Boeing 747 slammed into his plane in a crash that killed 538 people, Pan Am captain Victor Grubbs yelled “Goddamn, that son of a b**ch is coming!" And in an even closer parallel to Trump’s F-bombs, an Air France 447 captain, seconds before his plane slammed belly-first into the Pacific Ocean, attempted to intimidate the ocean with “f***! We’re dead.” Needless to say, the ocean was no more intimidated by that outburst than Iran is cowed by Trump’s equally ineffectual F-bombs.

Throwing a temper tantrum because you can’t get your way is the behavior of a two-year-old. And Trump is an overgrown baby, a case study in arrested development.

After unloading on the Ayatollahs, Trump let up on Iran and started F-bombing his own national security team. According to NBC News, Don the Deranged “erupted” and “yelled expletives” at his aides because they “are unable to come to an agreement on the Iran war strategy.” Oh well. Maybe if he drops enough F-bombs on them they’ll think of something.

At this point the best move for Trump would be to declare victory and hope the Iranians die laughing.

And if those outbursts weren’t enough, on Wednesday Trump looked like he might get dragged out of a White House press conference by men in white coats, after rambling incoherently about grass and Star Wars.

According to the Irish Star, “Donald Trump’s aides allegedly ‘rushed the press’ out of the Oval Office after one of his speeches raised concerns that ‘something was wrong.’” Trump “rambled about how his team were ‘changing all the grass in all the parks’ before bizarrely comparing grass to ‘human beings.” Before his aides leaped to shield Trump from view while others hustled the media out of the room, Trump had been serving up some very strange word salad:

“Grass is like human beings. Grass is a life also. And we're changing. We're raking, cleaning and changing all of the parks. We don't have the tents anymore. We don’t have all the barbed wire up. We don’t have the wire up… “Within a few years, it will be rated the best airport in the country. So it’s going to be so efficient. Right now, it’s totally inefficient between the trams and the Star Wars thing that they go up. The Star Wars and elevated buses and nobody knows what’s going on. It’s a real mess.”

Video link on X

Oh well, at least he didn’t F-bomb the grass and the Star Wars and the elevated buses.

When we discussed Trump’s F-bombs on this week’s False Flag Weekly News, co-host E. Michael Jones had an interesting medical diagnosis:

Kevin Barrett: Trump is in trouble. If he surrenders by actually implementing the terms of the MOU, that’s not going to look too good politically, and the Zionists will go crazy and kill him (politically). Maybe even literally. But if he doesn’t, if he keeps escalating like he’s threatening to do, then the world economy goes down the toilet and nobody’s going to vote for him, least of all the Catholics. And I don’t think Catholics like other things about him either, such as his potty mouth. He’s done this (waxed obscene) a number of times. The bleeping-bleephead-in-chief! But why? Well, because first, the U.S. and Iran have been trading strikes. The Iranians hit U.S. bases in Jordan. Trump was furious that the Iranians had the temerity to defend their country, so he resorted to foul language, screaming that he’s going to “beat the bleeping bleep out of Iran” after the attacks. Seems like this guy is a little bit out of control, doesn’t know what he’s doing, doesn’t have a lot of impulse control. E. Michael Jones: This is what I was talking about in terms of tertiary syphilis. I keep coming back to this. One of the symptoms, when it goes to the brain, is grandiosity. You have delusions of grandeur. And the other one is loss of control of speech.

So which is it: narcissism or syphilis? That might make good topic for a debate between medical doctors and psychiatrists.

But is Trump’s behavior spontaneous and authentic? Or are his foul-mouthed curses scripted, like the rants of professional wrestling heel threatening his opponent? My audience of conspiracy realists includes a few who think Trump’s apparent madness is all an act. According to one interpretation, the Deep State is using Trump’s crazy act as an extreme version of what Nixon and Kissinger called “the madman theory”: “If we can convince our enemies that we’re crazy enough to drop nuclear bombs on them, that will give us leverage!”

If that’s the case, it won’t work on Iran any better than it worked on Vietnam. Trump comes across as desperate, not dangerous. And Iran is not afraid of being nuked. Its dominant ideology lionizes suffering for a good cause, even (especially) martyrdom. So even if Iranian leaders believed Trump was crazy enough to destroy much of West Asia’s energy and life-support infrastructure by inviting Iran to make the other side of the Gulf (and perhaps Occupied Palestine) uninhabitable, they would still resist Trump’s tyranny and die willingly as martyrs, taking the region and the world down with them. The cynical mercenary’s slogan “kill ‘em all and let God sort ‘em out” becomes, in the Iranian rendition, “if the tyrants kill us we will kill them too, and we’ll go to paradise while they go to hell.”

And then there are the dwindling number of conspiracy types who still imagine Trump is some kind of genius playing multidimensional chess. Mike King, for example, still seems to think that Trump is basically giving the Zionists enough rope to hang themselves. And while it may very well work out that way—the Zionists are doing an excellent job of hanging themselves, thanks in part to Trump’s rope—I doubt very much that Trump is cackling to himself:

“Bwa-ha-ha! If I let Bibi commit genocide, and attack Iran for him, and make him think I’m doing it because of those Epstein videos, we will lose the war, lose global public opinion, lose to Russia, lose to China, and the Zionist-run US empire with its crime base in Occupied Palestine will crumble, and Donald J. Trump will go down in history as the man who liberated planet Earth from the death grip of the demonic Epstein Class zionist oligarchs!”

It’s an amusing idea. Mike King should make an AI movie featuring superhero Trump doing all those things.

But please, Mike, leave out the foul language and make sure it’s rated G so future generations of kids can draw inspiration from it.