Dissociated Press

President Trump revoked U.S. Secret Service protection for John R. Bolton yesterday, stripping his former national security adviser of the security detail he had been granted because of threats on his life from Iran, Mr. Bolton said on Tuesday.

After withdrawing Bolton’s protection, Trump emailed Iranian Supreme Leader Khamenei a Google Earth image with an arrow pointing to Bolton’s house.

Trump attached another photo to the email that appeared designed to facilitate identification of Bolton by would-be assassins.

A copy of the email was obtained by Dissociated Press. It reads: