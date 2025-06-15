Trump-n-Yahoo's WWIII

As I write this on Sunday, June 16, Iran has been pounding Israel all night and into the morning. Videos abound of Iranian missiles destroying Israeli anti-missile sites among other targets.

Iran and Israel have been escalating, trading attacks on each other’s energy facilities and scientific sites. As usual, the genocidal Zionists are the aggressors. Israel reacted to Iran’s initial (Friday night) retaliatory rocket barrage against military targets by upping the ante and bombing Iranian energy installations including South Pars, the world’s largest natural gas field. Iran retaliated by striking Israel’s main energy source, the Bazan Oil Refinery Complex in Haifa. Apparently Iran has begun using a few of its thousands of new-generation hypersonic missiles, after previously limiting itself to firing 30-year-old models.

Another notable Iranian strike targeted the Weizmann Institute, a key developer of the genocide technologies used against Gaza, as well as high-tech weapons used against Iran. The strike came as retaliation for Israel’s attack on the Sepand building in Tehran.

Though Trump-n-Yahoo claim the purpose of the war is to prevent Iran from developing nuclear weapons, the outcome will likely be the exact opposite. Iran would have preferred not to build nukes. It would have adhered to the JCPOA had Trump not shredded it. And even without the JCPOA Iran would have abided by its NPT obligations and its internal anti-WMD fatwa. But now, in the wake of Trump’s treacherous complicity in Israel’s criminal attack, and the complete destruction of international law in the wake of the Gaza genocide, it’s clear that Iran has no choice but to acquire a nuclear arsenal. The only question now is the timeline and details, which nobody outside of the select few involved will know about until the demonstration explosion happens somewhere in southeastern Iran. (Billions of us would prefer to see it happen in downtown Tel Aviv.)

Selection from the opening of this week’s False Flag Weekly News

Oliver Boyd-Barrett: But the absolute hypocrisy with which the Iran situation is generally talked about, the utter absurdity of the idea that it is Iran that represents a nuclear threat in the Middle East, whereas in fact right almost almost next door Israel has possibly as many as 250 nuclear warheads and hasn't ever signed the the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty, which Iran has signed. So Israel does not get regular visits from the IAEA, the United Nations regulatory, nuclear regulatory agency. No one knows what's going on with respect to Israel's vast nuclear weapons stockpile. It's totally absurd to talk about Iran, which so far as we know—I certainly believe that Iran has no nuclear weapon at this point in time.

They're starting to say, or some of the people in particular in Iran are saying, that maybe we need one now. Look at what happens when you don't have one. Well, that is true. That is a very important argument. It's the argument that applies to North Korea, which discovered that by having its own nuclear defense, it has become far less vulnerable to US and Western harassment.

So it could very well be that the final outcome of what's going on today may very well be that the Iranian administration will no longer be able to prevent the enrichment of uranium to the 90% level that's required for the development of a nuclear system.

Kevin Barrett: It seems like the Iranians have no motivation to cooperate anymore. Why shouldn't they just withdraw from the treaty?

Yes, that is certainly true. The problem is that if Iran was to develop a nuclear weapon at this point in time… I still think that it is still the position of the Supreme Leader that at least the use of nuclear weapons is sinful. A very worthy position, by the way, which I fully applaud and commend. It's possible, however, that one could get around the fatwa simply by developing nuclear weapons on the, not on the pretext, but on the very good argument that the idea that they could be used would provide some kind of defense for the Iranian people against Israeli and United States aggression.

And of course, there are tactical nuclear weapons now too that don't have the same moral repercussions as the strategic weapons, the really big ones.

Yes, maybe. But going back to the original point, the potential nuclear threat (from Iran) is an absurdity. And I have argued in a recent post that Iran made a mistake in entering into the JCPOA negotiations and the agreement that was originally come to, I believe, in 2015, and which Trump, in his first administration, sabotaged—that Iran allowed itself to get into this conversation in the first place, I think was a mistake, because it lent legitimacy to this propaganda, this disinformation, that was being spread by the West, that Iran was actually a nuclear threat that actually intended to acquire a nuclear weapon and would therefore be a threat to Israel.

Arguably, Oliver, if the US had held up its end of the deal, which it was sort of expected to, if Trump hadn't been elected, then quite likely the deal would have held, wouldn't it have?

Yes, I think there's some merit in that argument. But if we were to accept that argument, I think then we have to take the position that there is something truly exceptional about Trump.

And yeah, let's look at the argument for that. We have Trump's role here was to lull the Iranians into completely fake negotiations and then to be supposedly telling them to hold off when, in fact, he was conferring on the plans for a strike. And he has actually come right out and admitted it and boasted that the negotiating partners he was dealing with are all dead. and joking about them not dying of COVID. I mean, that's a pretty bad look for the president of the United States. He looks like a psychopath and a liar, and nobody will ever deal with him seriously again. Iran probably should have learned that lesson a long time ago.

Yes, it should have learned that lesson, but it should have learned that lesson not only about Trump, I'm afraid. There may be some unusual characteristics about the way in which Trump executes U.S. policy. And although in the first few months of the second Trump administration, we have been left wondering about whether he was actually different, that he was a peacemaker as he claimed to be, and that we could expect something really different. But although he may be different in his tactics of maintaining U.S. hegemony, I think the reality is that Trump is absolutely the same as everybody else over the past two or three or four decades. Trump represents US empire, represents US hegemony.

And we've wasted a few months trying to establish whether he is different, whether he might be looking to a different kind of world order that might be based on some reinvention of great power competition. I think not. I think now we see the reality in Europe, we see the reality with respect to Iran. And the reality is that Trump is an imperialist. He leads an imperial nation and part of the agenda of this imperial nation, as is several times being made U.S. policy, the Bush policy of full spectrum dominance. That policy has never been rescinded. That is U.S. policy, that it will not tolerate significant competition to its power or influence, either globally or regionally. People have got to take that seriously. And instead of still being bamboozled by these rather simplistic tactics of pretending that “we're really interested in peace negotiations” and “we're really looking forward to Sunday because on Sunday we're going to resolve all these difficulties between us.” And then in the meantime, allowing Israel to attack when Iran should have, frankly, engaged in a preemptive attack in the light of the many reports that Israel was about to launch its attack. And it should also have received credible intelligence from Russia or from many of its other allies, that it needed to wake up and stop pretending that it's playing a game of being a civilized partner in a bid for peaceful global harmony. We've got to get out of that mindset.

And unfortunately, too many of the nations that are seeking greater independence and seeking to assert their sovereignty through the BRICS and through other international alliances, too often they are failing to understand the basic principle to geopolitics in this moment of time.

Okay, well, so we saw the initial reports turn out to have been exaggerated. The Iranian nuclear sites are somewhat scratched, but not much more than that, it appears. And then, of course, Iran reacted with True Promise 3. And I think some Iranian legislators are saying they should have done this a long time ago. This apparently was a much heavier barrage against Tel Aviv than True Promise 1 or 2. And so we can look at some of those images here. These are images of destruction in Tel Aviv…

(Read the full transcript by clicking “transcript” above the video image at my Substack.)