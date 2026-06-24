Kevin’s Newsletter

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Bezoar's avatar
Bezoar
41m

I gotta get some Zingers now thank you very much😆

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Amy Harlib's avatar
Amy Harlib
34m

Such delicious satire really takes the cake (Drake's Cakes)!

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