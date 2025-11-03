By Kevin Barrett for Crescent International

Donald Trump has rebranded the presidency of the United States in his own image. It’s now a narcissistic exercise in vulgar spectacle. The Clown-in-Chief, who doubles as ringmaster, presides over what might be described as the degenerate offspring of a three-ring circus and a mud wrestling match.

On October 18, Trump soared to new heights of impropriety, and new lows in dignity, by posting an AI-generated video of himself wearing a crown while flying a fighter jet—and dumping oversized feces on “no kings” protesters. The video was disgustingly graphic, showing Trump’s excrement splattering protesters’ heads and smearing and covering their faces.

The scatologist-in-chief’s bizarre video was reviled by the legacy media as a tasteless, embarrassing joke. Democratic influencer Harry Sisson, one of the recipients of Trump’s AI turds, denounced “Trump pooping on Americans, including myself and the American flag in that video.”

Writing in The Atlantic, Anne Applebaum argued that the president’s vulgarity was politically strategic: “Trump wanted to mock and smear millions of Americans, literally depicting them covered in excrement, precisely so that none of his own supporters would want to join them.”

Applebaum explains Trump’s strategy:

“For those using the oldest tools in the authoritarian playbook, the nature of the smear is unimportant. What matters is the intention behind it: Don’t answer your critics. Don’t argue with them. Don’t let them win over anyone else. Describe them as dangerous radicals…”

Applebaum knows those “tools in the authoritarian playbook” all too well. She and her fellow zionist Jews have long been using them against everyone who tries to argue factually about Jewish power and its founding myths, including: the holocaust; the larger myth of Jewish innocence in the face of always-unfounded persecution; the myth that “Israel” is a legitimate nation; the ridiculous official accounts of the Kennedy assassinations and 9/11; the myth that private banking based on fractional reserve lending is something other than a fraudulent Jewish-instigated Ponzi scheme; the myth that Jewish domination of media, finance, and organized crime are mere “antisemitic tropes”; and so much more.*

But despite Applebaum’s two-faced deviousness, her analysis of Trump’s scatological strategy is not inaccurate. Trump cannot win arguments about facts, even when he is right. His mind is simply not equipped for fact-based analysis and debate. Instead, he appeals to emotions. And Trump—like Jewish-zionist gangster-dominated Hollywood—always appeals to the most base, vulgar emotions of the lowest common denominator in his audience. By broadcasting images of himself defecating on his political enemies, Trump is engaging in a crude form of symbolic warfare.

The image of “King Trump” in a fighter jet dropping turd-bombs on American cities recalled the most scandalous segment of Trump’s September 30 Quantico speech to a hastily-assembled audience of generals and admirals:

“I signed an executive order to provide training for a quick reaction force that can help quell civil disturbances. So this is going to be a big thing for the people in this room, because it’s the enemy from within, and we have to handle it before it gets out of control. We should view some of these dangerous cities as training grounds for our military.”

Trump’s efforts to send the military into American cities are illegal and unconstitutional. Under the Posse Comitatus Act and the Constitution, the US military cannot be used in domestic law enforcement, except in extreme emergencies when state authorities are unable or unwilling to maintain order. By inventing fictional “emergencies” including crime rates (which are in reality dropping) and undocumented immigration (which does not seriously threaten law and order in US cities) Trump is simply making excuses for using the military against his political enemies.

Will the US military invade American cities and lob lethal projectiles—not just Trump’s turds—at Democratic voters and demonstrators? The generals assembled for the Trump-Hegseth Quantico carnival sat stone-faced throughout, disobeying Trump’s order to applaud. They did not appear eager to launch a new Civil War at the behest of their visibly deranged orangutan-in-chief.

Trump’s insulting behavior toward his officers, including the demand that they applaud him or else “there goes your rank and there goes your future,” was preceded by Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth’s name-calling. During his warm-up speech, Hegseth barked that it was “completely unacceptable to see fat generals and admirals in the halls of the Pentagon.”

The generals and admirals in Hegseth’s audience presumably resented being called “fat” by a grossly unqualified airhead who has never commanded so much as a company, has no policy background, and was appointed Secretary of Defense due to his deranged Christian zionist ravings on Fox News.

Additionally, some of Hegseth’s attacks on the “woke” military must have angered the smattering of Black officers in the crowd at Quantico: “For too long we’ve promoted too many uniformed leaders for the wrong reasons — based on their race…” But a cursory look at photos of the faces in the audience reveals that of the 800 officers—every single American officer at or above the one-star general or admiral rank—only a few were Black.

Compare that ratio to the 30% to 40% of enlisted soldiers who are Black. Obviously the US military is made up of overwhelmingly white officers commanding disproportionately Black soldiers. Hegseth’s implied claim that the Black officers in his audience were incompetent “diversity appointments” was a slap in the face of every one of those officers.

Given the frosty reception Trump received from his top military professionals, it seems unlikely that he is in a position to order large-scale invasions of US cities with the aim of consigning Democrat voters to concentration camps. But Trump has already violated Posse Comitatus by sending federalized National Guard troops into Los Angeles (June 2025), Washington DC (August 2025), Memphis (September 2025), and Chicago (October 2025), with pending invasions of Portland and San Francisco on the agenda.

None of those cities face bona fide emergencies. The only “emergency” is the threat to Trump’s ego posed by people who don’t like him. Because there are no genuine emergencies, Trump’s troops mainly just stand around guarding federal buildings that face no threat of any kind.

The current stand-off between Trump’s supporters and opponents could be described as a mostly-peaceful clown show, punctuated by a few small-scale bloodlettings like Israel’s suspected assassination of Charlie Kirk. But as I wrote in the previous issue of Crescent International, Kirk’s killing might one day be seen as a major step toward a second American Civil War, paralleling the way the John Brown affair helped spark the 1861-1865 war.

If Trump’s red-vs-blue conflict does metastasize into wide-scale violence, the military, like other segments of society, will be split down the middle. The most plausible scenario involves a devastating false flag attack blamed on Trump’s enemies—a Charlie Kirk assassination on steroids. As on 9/11, the zionist perpetrators might blow up one or more buildings, or find another way of producing hundreds or thousands of casualties.

But this time, Trump might blame it not just on “radical Muslims,” but on a coalition of pro-Palestinians, woke liberals, illegal immigrants, and Antifa radicals. Then he might order his military to impose martial law on Democrat-majority cities, and shoot or incarcerate anyone who protests. Under such circumstances, it would be only natural to cancel or postpone elections, leaving Emperor Trump in office backed by a Republican congressional majority in perpetuity.

The generals and admirals who pointedly refused to applaud Trump at Quantico may soon be faced with the choice of either obeying a rogue commander-in-chief, or adhering to their oath to the Constitution. Based on US military officers’ past behavior, including acquiescing in the zionist coups of 11/22/63 and 9/11/01, it seems unlikely that their oath to the Constitution will prevail.

-

*Ironically, Applebaum wrote a maximalist history of the Bolshevik regime’s Holodomor famine, but apparently failed to draw the logical conclusions summarized by Ron Unz as follows: “All historians know perfectly well that the Bolshevik leaders were overwhelmingly Jewish…these simple facts have been widely accepted in America throughout my entire lifetime. But combine them together with the relatively tiny size of worldwide Jewry, around 16 million prior to World War II, and the inescapable conclusion is that in per capita terms, Jews were the greatest mass-murderers of the twentieth century, holding that unfortunate distinction by an enormous margin and with no other nationality coming even remotely close. And yet, by the astonishing alchemy of Hollywood, the greatest killers of the last one hundred years have somehow been transmuted into being seen as the greatest victims, a transformation so seemingly implausible that future generations will surely be left gasping in awe.”