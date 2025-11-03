Kevin’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Paulo Kirk's avatar
Paulo Kirk
10h

Again, just spinning and spinning your discourse over a fucking JEW's words, a millionaire JEW's words, and THE ATLANTIC? Come on . . . IDF ATLANTIC?

Look at one of her headlines, AND it says it all: "The Beacon of Democracy Goes Dark

For nearly 250 years, America promoted freedom and equality abroad, even when it failed to live up to those ideals itself. Not anymore." By Anne Applebaum.

The editor of The Atlantic who also served in the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) is Jeffrey Goldberg. He is the editor-in-chief of the magazine, was a national correspondent for them, and previously served in the Israeli military. Goldberg's service in the IDF is one of several points of biographical and professional information, which also include his work as a journalist for The Jerusalem Post and The New Yorker before he became The Atlantic's editor in 2016.

+--+

Of course, Kevin, any bit of publicity for these rats is, well, algorithmically good for biz, their shekel caches.

+--+

VD Vance wants all Women to Convert His Charlie "Euthanized" Kirk's Religion

https://paulokirk.substack.com/p/vd-vance-wants-all-women-to-convert

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Don Wolfe's avatar
Don Wolfe
8h

Are you sure Kevin those weren't little Trumps being dropped by turds? No offense to Tiffany, in case she's reading this and wants to drop in, here in Portland. Since she married a guy from Lebanon, she might be the one Trump that's not a turd, but I don't know for sure.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Kevin Barrett
Substack
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture