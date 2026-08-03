Trump Has Destroyed His Presidency

Press TV interview Monday, Aug. 3

Excerpt:

Kevin Barrett: The higher gas prices, and the economic slowdown, which everybody kind of vaguely senses, is going to get a lot worse, as I mentioned earlier, because of the effect gradually going through the pipeline. That's turned the political discussion now very strongly in an anti-Trump direction. Trump's polling now is worse than any other president in modern history since polling began. Bush Jr. had the world record for the worst polling, the most unfavorable rating of any U.S. president, after his failed policies in Afghanistan and Iraq. But now Trump has broken that record by a substantial margin.

This war was the most unpopular war at its beginning ever fought in American history since polls have been taken, and it's gotten even less and less popular ever since.

So Trump is facing a catastrophic situation right now as he goes into the November elections that could bring a Democratic majority into the American Congress on the back of this economic disruption. And that Democratic majority very likely will investigate some of the things that the other guest was very perceptively talking about.

Trump's corruption is just off the charts. American presidents have been corrupt before, but Trump has taken it to a new level by orders of magnitude. As the guest said, Trump has issued blood-curdling threats that made it look like we're on the brink of World War III—and he always does that at the end of the trading week.

And then on Monday, he says he's been talking to his imaginary Iranian friends. He calms the markets. The markets then become extremely unrealistically optimistic.

And this up and down in the markets can be played, and huge amounts of money can be made with put options. Trump has various ways of gambling on what the markets are going to do, and Trump has the insider knowledge of what the markets are going to do because he knows which weekend he's going to issue his threats, and how hard he's going to walk it back on Monday.

And then as we heard from the other guest, he's actually selling insider information on Truth Social!

So when the Democrats take back the Congress, they're going to have an easy time putting Trump in prison. They had a harder time putting him in prison before, between his two terms. But this time it's going to be easy.

So that's why he's caught between the rock and hard place, and he has no good options. If he goes ahead and gets out of the war, the only way to do that is to honor the MOU, basically surrender to Iran. That's not going to look too good politically. And the Zionists who dominate the American political system will throw money at his opponents and harm him. But if he doesn't, then things just keep getting worse the way they've been getting worse for him over the past several months.

So he's destroyed his presidency with this evil and strategically monumentally stupid war on Iran.

Full transcript available by clicking "transcript” at my Substack.