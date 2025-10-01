As it turns out, Donald Trump assembled all his generals and admirals NOT to declare World War III on Russia, China, Iran, or Venezuela, but instead to declare war on Chicago, New York, Minneapolis, and (above all) Portland.

I participated in a live running commentary on Trump’s anticlimactic and hilariously idiotic speech on the Eurabiamania podcast - listen HERE.

Meanwhile, this just in:

Trump touts DedBeds, calls them “ultimate health breakthrough”

Dissociated Press

Yesterday on Truth Social, the president of the United States shared a video purporting to be a segment on Fox News in which an A.I.-generated, deep-faked version of himself sat in the White House and promised that “every American will soon receive their own DedBed card” that will grant them access to new “DedBed mortuaries.”

“DedBeds are the ultimate solution to the ultimate health problem, which is death,” Trump explained in his follow-up interview on Fox. “But now I’ve fixed that. If you die, all you need to do is lie down in one of these special beds, get a good night’s sleep, and you’ll wake up fully revived.”

DedBeds, built by The Trump Organization, sell for over $100,000 each. Critics say they are just hospital beds fitted with a comfy coffin. But Trump’s MAGA followers believe the coffin-beds are loaded with futuristic technology that can revive corpses. Q Anon followers, in particular, believe that John F. Kennedy Jr. has been revived using DedBed technology and will help Trump take down the deep state and conquer death itself.

At his press conference announcing the government’s purchase of 340 million DedBeds, Trump claimed that the special beds can not only reverse physical death, but the metaphorical variety as well, insisting that DedBeds saved his political career after it was declared dead following the 2020 elections. Trump likewise credited DedBeds for his miraculous recovery from the fatal ear wound he received on July 13, 2024. Trump added that he has died several times from Diet Coke overdoses, but always feels just fine when he wakes up in his DedBed.

Reached in her separate bedroom on the far side of Mar-a-Lago, Melania Trump commented archly: “Well, there’s one thing DedBeds can’t revive…and thank God for that.”