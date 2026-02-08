Trump: Between (Epstein) Rock and a Hardened Place (Iran)

President Donald J. Trump is a cornered political animal. In recent days he has come under attack from several directions. The president has been issuing fumbling non-apologies-just-excuses for tweeting an AI video depicting the Obamas as apes. His aides have denied that he defecated in his pants while signing an executive order. They likewise deny that Slovakian Prime Minister Robert Fico “expressed concerns about Trump’s psychological state” which seemed “dangerous” when they met in Florida January 17.

The volley of negative news threatens to accelerate Trump's dip in popularity following the collapse of his ICE war on the Twin Cities. Potentially even worse news for Trump is the January 30 Epstein files dump.

For many Americans, the most disturbing revelations in Epstein files involve President Donald J. Trump. Prior to the files’ release, we already knew that Trump flew on Epstein’s jet at least eight times, was referred to by Epstein as his “best friend,” sent a birthday drawing to Epstein depicting a barely pubescent naked girl alluding to their “secret,” and has been accused of raping 13-year-old “Katie Johnson” in 1994 at an Epstein party and then threatening to kill the girl and her family. The first Epstein dump also contained FBI witness reports that Trump was present when a baby was drowned in Lake Michigan, and was implicated in the rape and murder of a certain Dusty Rhea Duke in 2000. The new Epstein files release includes FBI witness reports that Trump was involved in murdering three girls who were buried at Mar-a-Lago and threatening the witness with a similar fate. Witnesses also told the FBI that Trump auctioned underage girls from his swimsuit contests, measuring their vulvas and rating them for tightness. Trump is also accused of forcing oral sex and other abuses against 13 and 14 year old girls. Meanwhile the mainstream media chant in unison: “President Trump has not been accused of wrongdoing.” Obviously they will change their tune, and suddenly discover the FBI files, if and when Trump stops following Israel’s orders.

And Israel wants Trump to attack Iran.

That puts Trump between a proverbial rock and a hard place. Attacking Iran would invite disaster: Dead American servicemen, Israel riddled with rocket strikes, US escalation leading to even more dead servicemen and rocket strikes, ad infinitum. Such a war would be a strategic fiasco for the US empire and a political fiasco for Trump.

But if Trump refuses to attack Iran, he’ll get Epsteined. The media will magically discover that Trump actually has been accused of serious wrongdoing, and at least some of the accusations (including whatever comes out in the next Epstein dump) are credible.

No wonder Trump is sh*tting in his presidential pants.

But presidents, unlike the rest of us, have a magical solution that can solve all their problems and then some: They can push the button and watch the planet, and all their troubles, go up in billowing fireballs. For a 79-year-old megalomaniac with both verbal and anal incontinence problems, that “solution” might sound tempting. No wonder Fico is worried.

How did we get into this mess?

To start with, we let the world’s craziest Jews, the Likudnik neocons, blow up the World Trade Center and blame their enemies. That repeated the mistake made in 1963, another spectacular coup by the same crowd.

Letting the unhinged, blatantly narcissistic Kosher Nostra frontman carnival barker Trump anywhere near the Oval Office was almost as monumental a mistake. Hua Bin is right that a “democracy” that produces leaders like Trump (and most of the rest of them) would be better off canceling elections and finding a better way to identify and insert virtuous leaders into office.

Hua Bin notes that many columnists at the Unz Review, where we both publish, fell for Trump’s all-too-obvious BS:

In the 2024 election, many former Trump critics – both writers and readers on Unz Review – turned into Trump supporters with glowing endorsement of his policy promises and real enthusiasm for the changes they expect him to bring. Compared with Biden and Harris, Trump was not just considered the lesser of the two evils…His campaign promised domestic focus to address immigration issues and wokism. He promised reindustrializing the country and bring jobs back…Trump vowed to end foreign wars and stop military interventions/regime changes…These Unz writers and readers voted for Trump and couldn’t wait to let the world know how Trump was going to be great for the good old USA. They congratulated themselves as smart voters.

I have never been a Trump supporter, never voted for him, and have been calling him a sociopathic narcissist and likely Kosher Nostra asset since 2016. Though I admittedly have occasionally found him amusing and even refreshing in his lack of hypocrisy and willingness to say transgressive things, a few of which are actually worth saying—I have no use for the anti-Trump establishment either—I’ve never been anywhere near the MAGA bandwagon, which in a few years will be the equivalent of saying “I was never a gullible idiot.”

Repentant Ex-Trump Supporter Jim Fetzer Admits I Was Right

But as Hua Bin writes, many Trump supporters aren’t exactly idiots, IQ-wise. Take Jim Fetzer. Though he has been accused of lapses in judgment, Jim is an accomplished philosophy professor with a mind capable of holding and parsing unusually large bodies of information. Jim’s uninhibited brilliance and his quick-witted volubility and responsiveness as a public speaker made him a good commentator on my False Flag Weekly News show…until Trump came along.

In December 2015, I basically fired Jim Fetzer from False Flag Weekly News. He had annoyed me by letting his enthusiasm for then-candidate Donald Trump run haywire on a live broadcast of FFWN. Here is what happened: I was in Paris to crash an academic Islamophobia conference that disinvited me at the last minute due to fears of looking “radical/antisemitic/conspiratorial” in the wake of the 11/13/2015 Bataclan false flag. Then on December 7, Trump proposed a “complete ban on Muslims entering the US.” I assumed that all 9/11 truthers understood that all of the well known “Islamic terror attacks” were false flags designed to incite Islamophobia, and would revile Trump as a tool of the 9/11-perp neocons. But Jim, and many others, surprised me.

Jim and I had agreed that if I found good internet access in Paris we would do the show normally, with both of us, whereas if I didn’t, Jim was prepared to go it alone. I found a place to do the show. But when Jim and I met up in cyberspace to broadcast, he tried to persuade me to disconnect and let him deliver an hour-long monologue. Of course I declined, having gone to considerable effort to set up the broadcast. Jim’s insistence on doing the show alone, rather than together as we always did, disconcerted me. Then once we started, I grew even more annoyed when he wouldn’t let me get a word in edgewise. Jim delivered a full-throated pro-Trump rant, including positive remarks about the “Muslim ban.” I cursed him out on the air, and that was the end of Jim’s stint as my regular partner on FFWN. (The producer, the late Allan Rees, encouraged Jim’s departure from the show because Allan was afraid Jim wasn’t careful enough about potentially libelous utterances…which proved prophetic a few years later when Sandy Hooker Lenny Pozner sued Jim and won.)

I subsequently apologized to Jim for cursing him out, and we remained friends, despite various differences of opinion, over the years. From 2006 through 2023 we lived in Wisconsin within an hour’s drive of each other, and did innumerable 9/11 events together, including quite a few road trips. Even after the 2015 FFWN fiasco, we would occasionally get together at an event or a meal and always enjoyed each others’ company. (Jim is one of several people I know whose internet presence one could easily find “irritating if not insane” if one disagrees with them, but who turn out to be enjoyable company once one meets them in person.)

Since the lawsuit-shy Allan Rees passed away in December 2020, I have been occasionally inviting Jim Fetzer to join me on False Flag Weekly News—most recently for yesterday’s show. Though 85 years old now, Jim is (in my humble opinion) sharper than ever…or at least sharper than he’s been since 2015, because, lo and behold, he’s finally seen through Trump! Watch the new FFWN to hear Jim’s frank and forthright admission that I was right all along about the senile Kosher Nostra narcissist who may or may not blow up the world in hopes of making the Epstein files go away. Bonus: You’ll also hear me admitting that Jim was right about something…watch and find out what that was.

