US president Donald Trump has appointed Walter Sobchak, best known for his cameo appearances in The Big Lebowski, to head the Department of Homeland Security’s new Nihilistic Violent Extremism Response Team.

According to the FBI, the threat of nihilistic violent extremism (NVE) has been rising as people lose faith in everything and turn to horrific extortion plots against The Dude and other law-abiding Americans.

At the press conference announcing the appointment, Trump asked Sobchak whether Nazis were the problem. Sobchak responded: “No, Donny, these men are nihilists, there’s nothing to be afraid of.”

Trump and Sobchak agreed that everybody should forget about Jeffrey Epstein and instead focus on the violent nihilist extremism problem, and that if anybody even mentioned the word “Epstein” they were probably a violent nihilist extremist themselves and would be dealt with accordingly.