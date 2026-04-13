US President Donald Trump is going down in the most epic crash-and-burn flameout in the annals of history and political science. The whole world wakes up every morning thinking “what incoherent, self-destructive, downright demented thing will this guy do next?”

Trump’s latest self-own: He’s going to blockade Iran’s blockade! Having recently unsanctioned Iran’s oil, thereby funding Iran’s defensive war, with the excuse that “we need more oil on the global markets to keep prices from going through the roof,” Trump is now going to try to make sure that none of that oil gets out. In other words, Trump hopes to solve a problem that didn’t exist on February 27—the Straits of Hormuz is closed to war criminal traffic—by making sure that the Straits are even more closed! He’s going to try to solve the problem of higher oil and fertilizer prices triggering a global economic meltdown by blockading even more oil and fertilizer.

Like Brer Rabbit caught in the Tar Baby trap, Trump keeps flailing wildly back and forth between extreme “solutions” that only worsen the problem. Not getting everything you (or Bibi) want from Iran? Murder their kind, grandfatherly leader and a school full of little girls. Oh-oh, now they’re fighting back bravely and effectively? Lie and say they’re losing, based on your daily two-minute highlight reels of stuff getting blown up. Epic disaster when you try to grab their uranium? Say it was a successful rescue operation. The lies aren’t working? Threaten to genocide the entire Iranian civilization. They don’t blink? Say you accept their 10-point terms as the basis for negotiations, then contradict and re-contradict yourself. Negotiations melt down thanks to your side’s incoherence? Blockade their blockade…and if they blockade your blockade of their blockade, well, you can always one-up them by blockading their blockade of your blockade of their blockade.

Since 2015 I’ve been calling Trump an unstable, narcissistic, none-too-bright Kosher Nostra frontman cosplaying as an astroturfed “populist.” Don’s Excellent Iranian Adventure is bringing a lot of people around to that view. But even before the Iran debacle, it was clear that the Narcissist-in-Chief was losing his marbles, and probably hadn’t had that many to begin with. Almost one year ago, A.J. Smuskiewicz, who voted for Trump twice, finally noticed the ever-worsening problem:

Trump: NATO and the U.S. provoked Russia to invade Ukraine. Putin invaded Ukraine unprovoked because he wants to take over the whole country—and maybe Poland too. Russia is winning the war and holds all the cards. Russia is not winning the war and doesn’t hold any cards. Maybe Ukraine can join NATO. Ukraine can never join NATO. Putin wants peace. Putin does not want peace, so we will hit Russia with crushing sanctions. There will be no more sanctions on Russia. Zelensky wants peace. Zelensky does not want peace. We will stop all weapons to Ukraine. We will send more and better weapons to Ukraine. Ukraine needs to hold elections. Ukraine does not need to hold elections. We have a minerals deal. We do not have a minerals deal. No European troops should be in Ukraine. European troops should be in Ukraine. The U.S. should stop all involvement in Ukraine. The U.S. should take over Ukraine’s power plants. I’m talking to Putin. I’m not talking to Putin. I just talked to Putin. Who is Putin? Israel should finish the job in Gaza and do whatever it takes to eliminate Hamas and win the war there. Israel needs to stop the fighting and killing in Gaza. People in Gaza are suffering and want to live in peace. We will help them. People in Gaza don’t want peace. They are terrorists and must be destroyed. Israel can kick out all the Palestinians and take over Gaza. I’m going to buy Gaza and build resorts and casinos there. It will be beautiful for everyone! Netanyahu is an SOB and I hate him. I just s—ed Bibi’s c–k in the Oval Office while Miriam watched, and I told them both that I will do whatever they want me to do. We totally crushed the evil weakling Houthis in Yemen. The Houthis are brave and strong fighters. Ahmed al-Sharaa is an evil terrorist with a $10 million bounty on his head. Ahmed al-Sharaa is a very attractive man with a strong past. He serves delicious tea, and I really love his beard! Iran has a right to enrich uranium for its nuclear program. Iran must stop all uranium enrichment and end its nuclear program. I love tariffs! Tariffs will be 10 percent. No, 20 percent. 25 percent. No wait, make it 50 percent. Okay, how about 125 percent? Would you believe 145 percent? Just wait, I’ll make them a hundred thousand million billion trillion zillion percent! The biggest tariffs anyone ever saw, it’ll be a record! Everyone will be amazed! Oh, just forget about it, we’ll go back to 10 percent. Tariffs? I don’t want any tariffs. I don’t like ‘em.

If dementia means not remembering what you just said and did, Trump has been demented for a long time…maybe his whole life. As I wrote in October 2018, after Bob Woodward’s Fear: Trump in the White House revealed that aides routinely sabotaged Trump’s written orders by stealing the papers from his desk:

Woodward’s book Fear confirms Michael Wolff’s earlier claim in Fire and Fury that practically everyone who has worked with Trump considers the President a mental midget. Defense Secretary James “Mad Dog” Mattis is quoted as saying Trump acts like, and has the understanding of, “a fifth or sixth grader.” Woodward confirms earlier accounts that ex-Secretary of State Rex Tillerson called Trump a “moron.” Many other Trump advisors express similar sentiments. There is only one denizen of the White House who thinks Trump is a “very stable genius,” and we all know who that is.

So the most powerful man on Earth is a cognitively challenged lunatic who has started an ever-worsening war and global economic meltdown that he cannot possibly fix, since he not only is intellectually incapable of understanding reality, but what’s more is a pathological narcissist who can’t admit defeat, and admitting defeat is the only way out.

What should we do about it?

As Americans, we need to take a hard look at Trump, then a harder look at ourselves in the mirror, and face the uncomfortable truth that Walt Kelly exposed back in the Vietnam era:

Like the Jews, we Americans like to think we’re God’s chosen. And like the Jews, we wax narcissistic and act like God’s chosen scumbags.

Let’s face it: We are the bad guys in this conflict. There is just no way around it. There was no good or even not-so-good reason to attack Iran. As Catholic leaders understate it, this is not a just war. And while the Iraq, Afghanistan, Vietnam, and Korean wars were also blatantly unjust—and let’s not even get started on the massively mythologized World War II—Trump’s crazy war on Iran has basically dispensed with the fig leaves and left the warmongering mad emperor naked for all the world to see.

Scripture tells us that God will not change the condition of a people until they change themselves. It’s time for Americans to look at themselves in the mirror, see a reflection that looks a bit like Trump, and notice the horns and the tail…then flip sides and side with Jesus, not the Antichrist.

Am I saying Trump is the Antichrist? He does seem to be trying out for that role.

Google Gemini, another candidate for the Antichrist role, tells us:

In Christian theology, the Antichrist is a figure prophesied to oppose Jesus Christ and falsely substitute himself as a savior before the Second Coming, embodying the ultimate spirit of deception. Often linked to the "Beast" of Revelation, this entity represents a "lawless" world leader who persecutes believers, breaks a 7-year covenant, and demands worship.

Trump ticks several boxes:

*He opposes the spirit of Jesus Christ, who was meek, humble, hung out with the poor and despised the rich, opposed the Jewish bankers and drove them out of the temple, preached love and forgiveness and turn-the-other-cheek, and so on.

*Trump seems to be falsely claiming the savior role.

*Trump is the epitome of “lawless world leader.”

*Trump persecutes the genuine believers, whether Christians like Tucker Carlson and Candace Owens and Megyn Kelly and Prejean Boller, or Muslims like the Iranian leadership (and the other 2 billion Muslims).

*Trump demands worship. Stop bowing to him, and you’ll never work in his town again.

*And finally, though we are only in the sixth year of Trump’s eight-year “covenant,” he has permanently broken his main promise—to be a peacemaker. That is not quite “breaking a 7-year covenant” but it’s close enough.

So Trump may or may not be running for re-election in 2028 (good luck with that) but he definitely does seem to be running for Antichrist. In many ways he is a better candidate than his master Netanyahu, who never pretended to be a peacemaker or to have any positive feelings about Christians and Christianity. (The Antichrist, we recall, fools people into thinking he’s on the side of Christ.)

The Antichrist follows Satan, the father of lies. And Trump certainly has taken the art of political lying to new heights, or depths, of risible absurdity. While most politicians are occasional liars, Trump is in a class of his own. As John Mearsheimer said in a recent interview, to lie effectively, the liar needs to tell the truth 90% of the time so people will take the lies seriously. Trump has more than reversed any conceivable optimum ratio of truth-to-lies, making him look foolish and ineffective as well as shockingly mendacious.

Christian traditions suggest that the Antichrist will try to “rebuild the temple” in Jerusalem after committing an “abomination of desolation.” It would be easy to conflate the abominations of Zionism—off-the-charts lying, genocide, glorifying murderous anal rape, reveling in the murder of women and children, and so on—with the antichrist-satanism of the Sabbatean Frankists who are the driving force behind Israel and Zionism…and to view those abominations as predecessors to the final abomination, the destruction of the al-Aqsa Mosque, paving the way for the Antichrist a.k.a. the “Jewish messiah” who will claim that he, not Jesus, is the real Messiah. And Trump has certainly contributed mightily to that abominable project, not just by starting a potentially apocalyptic war, but before that by moving the US Embassy to Jerusalem, an implicit official American endorsement of Project Antichrist.

Islamic tradition follows Christianity in its view of Dajjal or Antichrist, just as it accepts the Christian claim that Jesus is the one true Messiah. In addition to the Christian description of Antichrist as a bogus Christ, a self-styled messiah who demands worship, a lawless world leader, and persecutor of the righteous, Islam posits two additional interesting (symbolic) characteristics: First, the Antichrist will “have the word kaffir written on his forehead” and everyone, even the illiterate, will be able to read it. In other words, it will be obvious to all that the Antichrist does not have iman (humble heart-knowledge/faith in God) but rather worships his own ego, thereby following in the footsteps of the original vainglorious egomaniac, Satan. And Trump, more than any other world leader in history, has egomaniacal narcissism spelled out on his forehead for everyone to read.

Secondly, Islamic tradition tells us that the Antichrist will have only one eye, symbolizing spiritual blindness. He will only see the material world, and be completely seduced by its trappings, while failing to perceive even the faintest hint of spiritual reality. Trump fits this description perfectly, conveying in all of his words and deeds that he has an eye for the material world but not for the spiritual one.

We Americans ought to gaze into the mirror of self-reflection and ask ourselves: Are we becoming more and more like Trump…meaning like the Antichrist?

*We accept global lawlessness, especially since the false flag 9/11 shock-and-awe operation inaugurated the ongoing “state of emergency.”

*We worship ourselves, and leaders who invite us to vicariously worship ourselves. This narcissistic streak has grown vastly worse since the spread of social media, which many people use mainly to try to make themselves look glamorous and successful.

*We evince less and less love and forgiveness. Again, social media has worsened this decline into tribal hatefests and mudslinging and loss of openness to, and compassion for, other viewpoints and cultures.

*We increasingly lose touch with spiritual realities and become immersed in the merely material.

*We vaunt our condition, to the point that it might as well be written on our foreheads.

Now that Trump is self-imploding, mask off and devilish skull grinning hellishly at us from beneath the MAGA hat, those who were taken in by his con artistry are being offered a clear chance to repent. They should ask themselves: How did I fall for that snake? What part of me resonated with his Antichrist energy? Has a part of me fallen into Trump’s stinking pit of narcissism, to the point that I felt the need to vicariously boost my ego by identifying with that monster? How can I let go of that side of myself, non-attach from it, and surrender completely to God?

But Trump-haters, too, ought to undergo some self-reflection. Isn’t Trump’s in-your-face evil an accurate reflection of what Uncle Sam has become? Was voting for Harris or Biden or Obama, all card-carrying members of the Epstein class, an act of self-deception…indeed, a monumental lie? Am I, the self-righteous Trump hater, really so much better than all those MAGA morons I despise? Doesn’t thinking I’m better than them reflect the same kind of pathological egotism that Trump exudes? Trump admits he’s in it to steal the oil and serve the Adelsons, whereas the people I voted for invented saccharine lies, which I tolerated and implicitly endorsed. Could it be that I’m actually only better than the Trump voters at one thing: hypocrisy?

So go ahead: Gaze at the TV, contemplate Trump’s face, and face the fact that your TV is a mirror.

We have met the Antichrist, and he is us.