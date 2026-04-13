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Darius Ihsan's avatar
Darius Ihsan
1hEdited

Absolutely on point. The United States of America needs a spiritual revolution just as much as a political one.

It seems to me that Americans have been fully “demoralized” as the ex-KBG Yuri warned us many moons ago. A study was done to show just important sexual morality is to societies, citing how a decline in sexual morality led to a collapse in each respective society (https://www.kirkdurston.com/blog/unwin)

How do we get the People of Lot, Sodom and Gomorrah, to begin this introspective process that the devil has worked so hard to keep them from doing/caring about? Or is the only hope to follow what Prophet Lot did, take his band of followers and leave the town, leaving the fate of the demoralized to God’s Wrath.

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Martina Lauer's avatar
Martina Lauer
1h

Western governments don't pretend anymore to serve a higher purpose or civilizational goals. Lego videos correctly describe the clown show in the White House.He will get fired when he loses his usefulness.

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