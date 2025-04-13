Troy Keith Preston on “Why We Must Move Left on Immigration”

Troy Keith Preston discusses “Why We Must Move Left On Immigration: The Emerging Zionist Dictatorship is Weaponizing Anti-Immigration as an Instrument of Political Repression.” Troy Keith Preston is author of The Tyranny of the Politically Correct: Totalitarianism in the Postmodern Age.

Excerpt from the interview:

Just like we had the war on drugs, we had the war on terrorism, now we've got the war on immigration…. There's really no way to have mass deportations…that would not be logistically possible…you hear a lot of people talking about how there nare tens of millions of illegal immigrants in the United States at present. OK, 20, 30 million people. Well, to deport that many people would be a large scale military operation. And maybe we'll get a military dictatorship that actually attempts that at some point. Who knows? But there's no way that you could have mass deportations on that scale using normal law enforcement methods.

But what is happening is that when immigration has been is being used as a (build-the-police-state) operation. And we saw that with this recent incident with the deportation of alleged gang members to this maximum security gulag in a banana republic in Central America. First of all, we don't know who these people really were. They claim these were all members of some Venezuela gang. They haven't listed any names they haven't explained why exactly these people were suspected of being members of some illegal criminal organization. Instead we’re just supposed to take the government's word for it well they just rounded up a bunch of people and shipped them off to a third world gulag. Maybe they were gang members. Maybe they weren't. The evidence has come out that at least some of them were people who were just caught up in a sweep. There's some evidence some of them were not even illegal immigrants. But the evidence that they were members of this Venezuelan gang seems that's been presented as dubious.

Sort of the way the taxi drivers in Pakistan got sent to Guantanamo.

Yeah, exactly. It's an exact repeat of what happened with Guantanamo. where they were just rounding up people in Pakistan and Afghanistan and sending them off to Guantanamo. There was one fellow who was in Guantanamo for years who was mentally disabled. I mean, the guy wasn't even neurologically capable of being part of some kind of terrorist organization. He was just some dude that unfortunately got swept up. And that seems to be a repeat of what's going on right now with this war on immigration. Sipot, this facility in El Salvador, is really just a new Guantanamo.

So that's one thing that's being done with immigration. And then parallel to that, anti-immigration sentiment is being weaponized to repress critics of Zionism. If we look at these people who've been arrested and deported, we see college students who are in the United States legally on a legal student visa who have not been charged with any actual crime or even violating visa conditions other than simply opposing the policies of the government of Israel. And Marco Rubio, our Secretary of State, who's a longtime neocon, a friend of the Kristol family and other leading neocons and a longtime operative for AIPAC, Marco Rubio comes out and says, “these people were counter to the foreign policy objectives of the United States,” meaning that criticizing U.S. foreign policy as grounds for deportation. Even though in the United States we have the First Amendment, which supposedly protects freedom of political speech and which courts, legal scholars and case law has determined over and over again that these Constitutional rights apply to all people who are under the jurisdiction of the United States: It's not just native foreign citizens. It's not just natural-class citizens. If you're in the United States, the basic Constitutional rights apply to everyone, even illegal immigrants. Even illegal immigrants are supposed to be given due process if they're charged with immigration violations.

So we see that people are simply being rounded up off the street by men in masks. We saw this one fellow, he was a student who I believe was arrested in a dorm, a Columbia student. There's another young woman we saw being arrested by masked supposed federal agents or whoever they were. And these people are being sent off to Louisiana. Why are they being sent to Louisiana? In legal terms, that's what's called judge shopping. Often they will try to file a case in a jurisdiction where they think they're going to get a sympathetic judge. And that's what the State Department is doing now. They're judge shopping. They're shipping off these people that are viewed as enemies of Zionism to jurisdictions where they think they're going to get the most sympathetic immigration judges.

So why do they want to do this? Because they want to criminalize criticism of Zionism, of Israel, of Israeli influence in the United States, of the organized Zionist lobby in the United States, of Jewish power in the United States. They want to make any criticism of any of this or even pointing out its existence into a de facto criminal offense.