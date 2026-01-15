Rumble link Bitchute link

In case you haven’t heard, some horrific alleged witness testimony implicating Lindsey Graham, Donald Trump, and others has been flying around the internet, even as Trump keeps escalating his “how many crazy things can I do and say in a day” ratio in an apparent attempt to keep a lid on the Epstein scandal. Only 1% of the Epstein documents have been released, even though the Epstein Files Transparency Act requires that they all be released by last December 19.

Are Trump and his buddy Lindsey Graham pursuing an extremist Israel-first policy because the Mossad has dirt on them? I didn’t discuss that very real possibility in my forthcoming American Free Press article, excerpted below.

Why Do Trump and Lindsey Graham Want to Make Iran and Venezuela “Great”?

By Kevin Barrett, for American Free Press

Lindsey Graham—Congress’s most notorious pervert since the days of Dennis Hastert—says he wants to make Iran great again. On January 5, Graham cornered Trump and created a photo op by handing Trump a “make Iran great again” hat. “I pray and hope that 2026 will be the year that we make Iran great again,” Graham simpered to Fox News as he brandished his travesty of a MAGA hat.

If Graham went to Iran, indulged in his penchant for underaged boys, and got thrown off a building, few in either country would mourn his demise—and America would immediately become a much “greater” place. But the only way that could happen would be if Graham’s ISIS friends took over Iran, as they have taken over Syria. ISIS throws homosexuals off buildings. Iran does not. Indeed, the Islamic Republic of Iran is ISIS’s biggest enemy.

To be fair, there is no evidence that Graham wants to install ISIS in Tehran. Instead, he wants to restore the Iranian monarchy by putting “that bleepity-bleeping Son-of-a-Shah” (as Iranians refer to him) back on the long-vacant Peacock Throne. To call that project “quixotic” would be an understatement.

If there is one thing that nearly all Iranians agree on, it is their loathing and revulsion for their former Shah and his descendants. Though a minuscule number of wealthy ex-Iranians, most of them living in or adjacent to Jewish neighborhoods in Los Angeles, remain loyal to the Pavlavi dynasty, essentially all Iranians currently in Iran—and even the majority of exiles—despise the self-styled shahs, and would happily strangle the last Pavlavi with the guts of his last CIA-Mossad handler.

Even less popular is the communist terrorist cult known as Mujahedeen-e-Khalq (MEK). The MEK’s leader, Maryam Rajavi, has been unfavorably compared to Jim Jones and Charles Manson. She seizes total control over followers’ lives, orders strangers to marry, and sends her mind-controlled slaves to conduct terrorist attacks that have killed thousands of innocent Iranian civilians.

The MEK, like the Pavlavis, are friends of Lindsey Graham. The Senator from Israel has repeatedly accepted lavish bribes to speak at MEK terror-fundraising events.

Graham’s obsession with trying to put the most unpopular people in Iran in charge of Iran would be hilarious if it weren’t killing thousands of people and costing the American taxpayer billions of dollars. It’s comparable to the Russians or Chinese trying to overthrow the US government and install ISIS or al-Qaeda as our new leaders….

