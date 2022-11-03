The US Empire has dominated the world since 1945. It overthrew Iran's government successfully in 1953, and has engineered numerous unsuccessful regime change attempts since the 1979 Islamic Revolution. But now it looks like the Empire's days are numbered.

Will the NeoCons unleash Nuclear War with their Ukraine insanity?

Have you noticed dying support for Ukraine’s finger-poking of the Russian Bear? Europeans are starting to worry more about heat in the ever-colder Fall, and the rest of us aren’t too keen on nuclear war - or a “false flag” by some secretive third party to aggravate the warring parties toward an insane over-reaction that would kill us all. So who is really behind this and other international conflicts? The Neocons.

Led by Bill Kristol, Paul Wolfowitz, the Security-Corporate complex, and backed by globalist banksters, in an interview with Amy Goodman on March 2, 2007, U.S. General Wesley Clark (Ret.) explained that the Bush Administration planned to take out seven countries in five years: Iraq, Syria, Lebanon, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, and Iran.

And it’s not just Republicans. After Hillary (Obama’s Secretary of State) managed the destruction of Libya, she cackled about the killing of that nation’s leader, “We Came, We Saw, He Died”. Trump, thankfully, drew the line at Syria and Iran. Add to that list Ukraine, and Biden has now exposed the whole world to ruin via nuclear war.

How do we replace offense with defense, bring the troops home, and protect the homeland under a more realistic America First policy?

