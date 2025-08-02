This article, written more than a week ago, is based on the well-grounded assumption that Israel holds Epstein-related blackmail material on Trump, and the more speculative possibility that Iran obtained those files among the six terabytes of data harvested from Israel two months ago. Meanwhile, an Israeli rabbi named Janowski has essentially gone on the record blackmailing Trump:

Trump decided to bomb Iran’s nuclear sites. And that’s commendable. But reports later surfaced that he rejected the option to bomb for a week’s time, in order to finish off all the sites. Thus only Fordow was severely damaged, while other sites had only minimal or no damage. And now, some old files are threatening him. Perhaps Trump will realize, that it really doesn’t pay to start up with Israel.

Nice blurt-out there, Rabbi! Meanwhile, Trump and you Zionists may be learning the hard way that it really doesn’t pay to start up with Iran.

-KB

Crescent International

“Release the Epstein documents! Expose the clients’ list!” Americans from both sides of the political divide have been clamoring for their regime to unveil the full truth about the Jeffrey Epstein scandal—including a complete list of Israel-blackmailed notables featured in the videos seized by regime operatives during its raid on Epstein’s New York mansion on July 6, 2019.

During that raid, according to Attorney General Pam Bondi, federal agents carted away “tens of thousands of videos” each of which was labeled “(name) with young (underage girl).” Yet not a single child rapist’s name has been released, nor have any of the criminals been prosecuted. Why not? The alleged perpetrators are believed to include many of America’s and the world’s most powerful and/or famous men, including Donald Trump, Bill Clinton, Prince Andrew, Noam Chomsky, Louis Freeh, and Bill Gates.

If Americans have to wait for their regime to admit what it knows about Epstein and his clients, they may be waiting a long time… perhaps till hell figuratively freezes over (and Epstein and his clients and handlers shiver and catch cold). Trump, who repeatedly promised to release the Epstein files while running for president, has reneged on those promises in spectacular fashion, posting a series of deranged tweets claiming the whole Epstein scandal is a fantasy invented by the Democrats, and viciously attacking his followers merely for asking to see the names of Epstein’s clients.

Trump’s textbook “guilty demeanor” has been so extreme and unhinged that even his partisans are beginning to believe testimony by people like Katie Johnson, who has described in detail how she was brutally raped by Trump, in the company of Epstein, when she was 13. (Johnson sued Trump, but was terrorized into dropping the case.) Those suspicions were heightened by The Wall Street Journal’s July 23 report that Attorney General Pam Bondi told Trump he was on Epstein’s list.

Unless they stage a mass uprising, Americans are unlikely to learn the truth about Epstein’s clients from their own regime, which has stubbornly covered up mega-scandals involving Israel—including the JFK assassination, the USS Liberty massacre, and 9/11—and shows no sign of reforming. But what about other governments? The BRICS nations have intelligence services too, and have been known to use them to heap well-deserved embarrassment on the US.

Russia, for example, hacked into a 2014 phone call between then-Assistant Secretary of State Victoria Nuland and US Ambassador to Ukraine Geoffrey Pyatt in which the two US officials boisterously discussed which US puppet should be inserted into the Presidency of Ukraine, while slinging epithets like “f*ck the EU.”

Russia probably won’t leak the Epstein list, if it has it. The Russian government is too cautious, and too cowed by Israel. (Russia maintains ties to Israel by way of the 1.3 million Russian speakers squatting in zionist-occupied Palestine.) Additionally, Russia itself is believed by many observers to have its own blackmail material on Trump. Leaking the Epstein files, which would likely bring down Trump, may not be in Russia’s interest.

Iran, however, has fewer compunctions. What’s more, it is in the middle of an ongoing half-declared war with Israel and zionist-occupied Washington, and Trump appears to be a blackmailed stooge of Netanyahu. If Iranian intelligence has damaging information on US or Israeli leaders, and has been holding off releasing it in order to try to retain leverage, now may be the time to “let her rip.”

Does Iran have documents pertaining to Jeffrey Epstein’s Israel-sponsored blackmail of American notables? Those who know for sure aren’t telling. But commentators have speculated about the contents of the six terabytes of data that Tehran says its spies obtained from Israel shortly before Tel Aviv launched its June sneak attack. Social media lit up around the topic in June, and the blaze has not subsided:

“Not only was Epstein backdoored on anything online (not airgapped), but Iran bragged about hacking the entire blackmail file from Israel a few days before Israel attacked Iran.” (July 18, 2025 X post by user @Decode_Z_World).

“Why don’t you just ask Iran? They hacked into Israeli intelligence & got 6 terabytes of data including (so they say) the Epstein files. Weird right? Then two days later, the apartheid regime bombed Iran. Panic much? AIPAC owned @CIADirector you feel like saying anything?”(July 22, 2025 post by user @CousinItt_00).

Some commentators have even suggested that Israel attacked Iran because of the hack, targeting senior Iranian leaders believed to be in physical possession of the data. That theory, farfetched as it sounds, would explain the seeming overkill of the zionists blowing up entire apartment blocks, killing hundreds of random civilians, in order to target a single Iranian military leader or scientist. (Big explosions, larger than those necessary to kill an individual, would be more likely to put data-carrying devices permanently out of action.)

Israel’s stated rationale for its attack on Iran—its alleged desire to eliminate Iran’s nonexistent nuclear weapons program—makes no sense. Iran has not been pursuing nuclear weapons, and has gone to great lengths to assure the world that such is indeed the case. But in the wake of Israel’s dastardly June 13 sneak attack, perpetrated with the complicity of the US and the IAEA, Iranian public opinion may force the leadership to change course and build the bomb.

All this was easily predictable. So was the attack’s failure to deliver a serious setback to Iran’s nuclear program. So if the zionists really launched their attack for the reasons claimed, they are complete idiots. Likewise, if the Israelis were “high on their own supply” of propaganda about the possibility of regime change in Tehran, they are even bigger idiots: Bombings, especially dastardly sneak attacks, motivate citizens to rally in defense of their country. So while the zionists are evil, and mad, it is hard to believe they are so stupid as to believe they could overthrow the Islamic Republic, or eliminate Iran’s nuclear program, by bombing Iranian leaders and nuclear sites—especially since the Iron Dome has been revealed as an Iron Sieve. Since the ostensible rationales for Israel’s attack are so ludicrous, the possibility of an unstated motive, like an attempt to destroy sensitive data, seems plausible by comparison.

But does Iran really have the Epstein files? There has been no official announcement from the Iranian government, which has taken care to neither confirm nor deny the rumors.

Could Iran have the Epstein files? Of course. There is no reason why a copy of Epstein’s tens of thousands of videos of America’s most powerful politicians and oligarchs having sex with minors, each segment labeled “(name) with young (underage girl),” should not have wound up in the hands of Israeli intelligence long before American law enforcement got their hands on the same data. Indeed, it seems very likely that Epstein passed copies of his blackmail archive to former Israeli prime minister Ehud Barak during the latter’s dozens of visits to Epstein’s New York mansion.

Barak, of course, was Epstein’s boss. Epstein himself was a mediocrity—a half-bright sociopath with a bad case of satyriasis, recruited by Israeli intelligence to pretend to be a billionaire playboy, “his” bank account pumped up with sayanim (Mossad) billionaire Les “Mega Group” Wexner’s funds. Epstein himself never earned an advanced degree, never mastered the math he supposedly taught at an elite girls’ school, never understood a word of the science talk that surrounded him thanks to his Mossad-funded-and-directed gifts to academic and scientific institutions.

Nor did Epstein ever show the slightest sign of talent as an investment manager. There is no evidence he ever made himself or anyone else any money. The “self-made billionaire” schtick was what is called a legend in intelligence parlance: a mere role for an actor handed bags of funny money to make it look convincing. Epstein was no billionaire—he was an undistinguished, tawrdy Mossad pimp, a low-level but crucial cog in an Israeli regime blackmail operation targeting the United States.

So it’s certainly plausible that the six terabytes of highly sensitive data that Tehran says it pilfered from Tel Aviv does indeed contain the Epstein files, and perhaps others like it. (Epstein was far from the only Mossad blackmail pimp working the American halls of power.)

If such is indeed the case, Iran should go ahead and exercise its “Epstein nuclear option.” Given the recent media feeding frenzy around Trump’s frantic insistence that his followers should forget they ever heard of Jeffrey Epstein, it seems likely that the US has reached “peak Epstein” or “Epstein critical mass,” and that an Iranian release of the Epstein files could set off a chain reaction resulting in a political explosion that would annihilate the zionist-occupied American power structure, burying Washington, DC in fallout that would persist for decades.