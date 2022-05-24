Here are the two COVID videos. Note that they’re on Rumble, since YouTube punishes COVID heresy with draconian severity.

https://rumble.com/v15px3d-slow-vax-death.html (2:47)

https://rumble.com/v15sd9j-joel-hirschhorn-on-long-covid-and-collapse-of-scientific-medicine.html (40 min.)

And here is the one that mainstream Western feminists won’t like. I am betting that YouTube won’t find it offensive enough to censor. Good thing Nina Jankowicz and the DHS Dinformation Police went out of business, otherwise she might dress up as Mary Poppins and sing a song about it.

(6:09)