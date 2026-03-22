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BK
9h

Good sane analysis👏👏😊

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Reno de Caro
9h

"Iran is fighting to free America from a soul-crushing foreign occupation." I don't believe that this is what they are fighting for, but it may be the eventual outcome.

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