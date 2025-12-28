They Cry Out as They Rape You to Death

Last week German journalist Anna Liedtke spoke publicly for the first time about being raped by Israeli soldiers after being kidnapped in international waters in September. If Iran or Venezuela or Russia had kidnapped activists, viciously abused them, and even raped one or more of them, it would have been front page mainstream media headlines for weeks…especially if one of the victims was one of the world’s biggest celebrities. And if Germany had kidnapped a ship full of Jewish activists…well, let’s not even go there. So let’s Google “Israel raped German journalist” to find some of that heavy media coverage.

Google search results show nothing but social media and alternative media. ZERO mainstream coverage as of this writing.

When mainstream media cover a news story, the link inevitably shows up at the top of Google search results. So the absence of evidence of MSM coverage of Anna Liedke’s story is definitely evidence of absence. (Adding “New York Times” and “Washington Post” to the Google inquiry doesn’t help.)

It’s almost as if the media don’t want us to know that Israel is a nation of rapists and rapist-enablers. Israel prison guards train dogs to rape prisoners. They rape prisoners to death with sticks. Their soldiers take selfies dressing in the underwear of the women and girls they have murdered and/or raped. And most of the Americans who pay for it all have no idea.

The Israeli public loves it. If foreign pressure forces Israeli prosecutors to even look into such a case, a one-in-a-million occurrence, Israelis respond by turning out in huge throngs to support the killer-rapists and make them national heroes. Israel is probably the only country in history with a “right to rape” movement that turns psychopaths who sodomize people to death with sticks into celebrity victims.

Think about it: A prison guard who sodomized a prisoner to death with a stick appears on Israeli national television and plays the victim. And the Israeli Jewish public laps it up, rallying behind the killer-rapist and agreeing that he, not the person he sodomized to death, is the real victim. What does that say about the culture and psychology of these people? To me it says:

If you see a Jew coming after you with a stick, run! You know he’s going to cry out…but what he’s going to do to you while he’s wailing and playing the victim and profiting mightily from his “victimization” might be a whole lot worse than just striking you.

It’s odd that the #MeToo movement, which occasionally seems to go overboard persecuting American guys who might have looked crosswise at a woman decades ago, doesn’t notice Israeli rape culture. Here is a whole nation where the majority of men agree it’s fine to rape an acquaintance, and #MeToo doesn’t blink an eye. Once again, blame the mainstream media blackout. (For a balanced and sympathetic view of why the Jewish-dominated American mainstream media systematically covers up Israel’s criminal nature, check out Philip Weiss’s classic “Do Jews Dominate in American Media? And So What If We Do?”)

“The Jew cries out as he strikes you” may be the world’s most underrated and understated proverb. It would be easy to fill a one-hour weekly news broadcast with stories illustrating it. In fact, quite a few of the past week’s most important news stories have a “cries out as he strikes you angle.” Let’s look at a few.

Donald Trump: Taught to “Cry Out” by the Master, Roy Cohn

First and foremost, US President Donald Trump—who may or may not be Jewish, but who learned the “cry out as you strike ‘em (and rape ‘em)” schtick from his Kosher Nostra mentor Roy Cohn—spent Christmas wailing and weeping crocodile tears about being accused of child-rape and murder of babies and teenagers. It’s those mean, nasty Democrats who are persecuting the poor, spotless, totally-Epstein-innocent Trump! If you haven’t figured out that Trump is a bordlerline-psychotic, sociopathic mega-narcissist by now, his bizarre tweeting and bombing over Christmas—that “most wonderful time of year” when, many years ago, he allegedly witnessed a baby being murdered and thrown into Lake Michigan, according to Justice Department files—should nudge you toward belated recognition of the hideous truth. To call Trump’s reaction to the escalating Epstein scandals textbook guilty demeanor would be putting it mildly.

I had to issue a “not satire” warning when I wrote the headline Trump Wishes “Sleazebags” a Merry Epstein Christmas:

“Merry Christmas to all, including the many Sleazebags who loved Jeffrey Epstein, gave him bundles of money, went to his Island, attended his parties, and thought he was the greatest guy on earth, only to ‘drop him like a dog’ when things got too HOT, falsely claimed they had nothing to do with him, didn’t know him, said he was a disgusting person, and then blame, of course, President Donald J. Trump, who was actually the only one who did drop Epstein, and long before it became fashionable to do so…

Seconds after Trump posted that, the internet started lighting up with images, videos, and Justice Department files documenting Trump partying with Epstein, frequently flying on his plane (despite Trump’s repeated denials), and generally carrying on like Epstein was indeed “the greatest guy on Earth.” If there are any MAGA fans out there who are still buying Trump’s self-pitying sobs about being the victim of “the Democrats’ Epstein hoax”…all I can say is, may the Good Lord protect them from further contact with Kosher Nostra types like Trump who cry out while coming at you with a stick.

If the reports in the newly-released Justice Department files are true, Trump could be “crying out” after having basically raped two people to death. One was the aforementioned baby he is reported to have watched being killed and dumped into Lake Michigan—Trump’s personal ghost of a Christmas long past. The assumption, of course, is that it was Trump’s baby, conceived by one of the teenage Epstein victims he raped.

The second person Trump is perhaps less credibly alleged to have “raped to death,” and cried out about on Christmas, was Dusti Rhea Duke, a teenage Epstein victim who allegedly went to police to report Trump raping her, and was found with her head blown off shortly afterward.

Trump loyalists argue that the allegation was politically motivated and baseless. Some argue that the case offers details similar to the Trump-Epstein rape allegations of Katie Johnson, suggesting that the tipster, Dan Ferree, fabricated the story based on “Katie” material—either due to mental instability, as an anti-Trump op, or (perhaps most plausibly) as a pro-Trump op to “poison the well” against the legion of actual and potential allegations against Trump. In any case, various people, with different backgrounds and motives, will undoubtedly be looking deeper into the Dusti Rhea Duke case. However it plays out, we can be sure that Trump, who has been shamelessly victimizing while playing the victim at least since Roy Cohn started mentoring him in 1973, will keep right on lying and scamming and weeping crocodile tears and screaming “no more!”

Trump is also shamelessly playing the victim while he victimizes other nations. Just this week he cried out as he struck Venezuelan fisherman and oil tankers (sobbing all the while that they’re killing Americans with imaginary fentanyl, stealing their own oil from us, and so on). If you’re wondering what that’s all about, cherchez le juif.

Trump also sobbed crocodile tears for the soon-to-be-victimized-by-Russia-and-China Greenlanders…as he prepared to rape that frozen island. And he cried out for the poor persecuted Nigerian Christians while ordering a completely random, pointless bombing whose real purpose must have been to rally the stupidest part of his base while distracting from the Epstein issue.

Enough About Trump!

In more cry-out-while-they-strike-you news, the genocidal Jews who own Britain had Greta Thunberg arrested as a supposed terrorist because she supports nonviolent protestors close to death from a hunger strike. It seems we are supposed to believe that Greta is the terrorist, and the genocidal Jews who have murdered tens of thousands of children are the poor, sobbing victims.

Meanwhile, a top Iranian military leader “noticed” that the Bondi Beach massacre by ISIS, colloquially known as the Israeli Secret Intelligence Service, was orchestrated by the people who orchestrated the media spectacle around it and who stood to benefit from it. The Jerusalem Post cried out about the terrible, horrible antisemitism entailed in such noticing.

And in Scotland, a 78-year-old anti-genocide activist named Mick Napier was fined $810 for quoting Israeli media reports that Israel Defense Forces Chief Rabbi Brig. Gen. Eyal Krim expressed support for Israeli soldiers raping Palestinians. It seems that those Israeli reports have supposedly been retroactively retracted, meaning nobody is allowed to quote them without being fined…especially in Scotland. Obviously Napier, the noticer, is the victimizer, and the poor little rapist nation is the victim.

Last but not least, no discussion of the “cry out as they rape you to death” theme would be complete without noting that the Anti-Defamation League—the biggest single source of the notion that there is such a thing as “antisemitism” and the most powerful and prominent organization tasked with making victimizers appear as victims—was founded to protect a Jewish rapist-murderer Leo Frank and falsely portray him as a victim.

When will the US, and the world, get tired of hearing them cry out as they rape us to death?