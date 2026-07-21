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Jim's avatar
Jim
4h

Iran was also robbed of an appearance in the knockout round. They had 3 goals reversed by dubious VAR decisions.

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Azy's avatar
Azy
5h

Didn't watch it - thanks for the breakdown.

I did find the words of Mohammed Salah inspiring despite the clear bias against his team when he said something like, 'don't worry it is as Allah has willed'. Could be the greater plan was for more of the world to see how the Zionists operate.

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