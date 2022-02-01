WATCH THE VIDEO

Dissociated Press — Neil Young, once an avatar of 60s rebellion, is now a slave of big pharma and the kleptocrats who stole $7 trillion with their COVID bioweapon swindle. His “Let’s Roll” call to genocide after the 9/11 false flag was pathetic. So is his campaign to censor Joe Rogan. He’s no longer a “sensitive rebel with a whiny tremulous voice,” he’s just another rich asshole and traitor to the Constitution.

Note: This video is protected by the First Amendment in general, and the parody copyright exception in particular.