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hobnob's avatar
hobnob
11hEdited

Sunni, Shia. Catholics, Protestants, and all civilized people have only one geopolitical enemy: Zionists. It's high time they all work together to end this menace.

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Dan O'Connor's avatar
Dan O'Connor
13h

Your perspective on this important subject is much appreciated by this non-Muslim reader. I also enjoyed the Nick Fuentes video, which reflects the positive sentiments shared by many people in the U.S.

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