The German word for “henpecked husband” is Der Pantoffelheld, which literally means “slipper hero.” Such a man is living “under his wife’s slipper.” It apparently derives from the older German idiom unter dem Pantoffel stehen (“to stand under the slipper”), i.e. “to be under someone’s thumb.”

When Germans talk about Der Pantoffelheld they don’t mean that the guy is being beaten by the slipper or having it thrown at him. He’s just tame, domesticated, dominated by his wife, who is the ruler of the domestic sphere where slippers are worn. If we want to entertain the extreme situation of “beaten by footwear” we need to travel south, across the Mediterranean to the Arab world, where having slippers or shoes thrown at you means that the person doing the throwing not only hates you, but feels great contempt for you as well.

The image of Der Pantoffelheld came to mind yesterday as I was wandering around Valletta, Malta and came upon the following plaque:

As I pondered that plaque, arrested by the last line “ALL REMAIN FREE” (engraved in a larger font just in case there was anybody out there who dared to disagree) it occurred to me that everywhere I go in Europe I keep running into constant reminders that the Germans were the bad guys in World War II. If I were German—and in fact I am one-quarter German genetically—I would feel like I was stuck with a shrewish Jewish wife following me around beating the hell out of me with a slipper.

My trip around the Western Mediterranean began in Barcelona, where my ride cut through Montjuic, “Jew Mountain,” to avoid traffic and get me from the airport to the Ciutat Vella (old city). Naturally there is a Holocaust memorial in Montjuic. It wouldn’t be much of a Jew Mountain if there weren’t, now, would it?

I took this photo on Jew Mountain, but it is not the Holocaust memorial. It is the Museo Nacional de Arte de Cataluña, and it is much better-looking than the Holocaust Memorial, which is basically just some random rocks with the names of concentration camps carved on them. There is also a separate memorial “homage to the victims of Nazism” in Ciutadella Park, and lots of Stolpersteine (Stumbling Stones) outside of houses of people deported to the Nazi camps.

Barcelona is full of reminders that the antifascists were the good guys. It was the headquarters of the left-wing, Jewish-supported opposition to Franco, the traditionalist Catholics. Besides the Holocaust memorials mentioned in the above caption, Barcelona also hosts a special persecution-centric Jewish branch of the Barcelona History Museum, and a Catalonia Democracy Memorial with plenty of Holocaust and antisemitism related material reminding us that the Jews are basically the deities of the struggle for freedom and democracy, with the Germans permanently cast as villains.

To their credit, the left-wing Spaniards—I’m sorry, Catalans—have noticed that the Jewish dog-raping genocide perps are definitely not the heroes of the drama currently unfolding in Occupied Palestine. And the more they notice, the more the local Jewish tribalists shriek that we need to build more Holocaust memorials to combat the rising tide of antisemitic noticing.

From Barcelona I flew to Milan, Italy, where I caught the Metafisica/Metafisiche exhibit at the Palazzo Reale centering on my favorite 20th century painter, Giorgio de Chirico, who brilliantly hinted at the indelible presence of the sacred lurking beneath the tawdry surface of profane modernity. De Chirico isn’t at the forefront of 20th century artist names known to the general public, perhaps because he wasn’t a worshipper at the altar of “Jewish freedom and democracy” (bonus points for LBGTQ progressivism). If you run his name through search engines and ask about out his politics you’ll find that:

“Living through the rise of totalitarianism in Europe, his primary allegiance was always to his own artistic survival rather than a political ideology.” “The political left and the avant-garde viewed his later obsession with the Old Masters and classicism as politically suspect and reactionary—carrying the ‘taint of Fascism.’” “After living as part of the avant-garde in Paris, he returned to Italy and went as far as sending a personal letter to Benito Mussolini to swear his nationalist bona fides.”

Unlike the surrealists he inspired, de Chirico was more reactionary than revolutionary.

The de Chirico exhibit features a section devoted to Mussolini’s appropriation of the painter’s “big open plazas with neoclassical architecture” motif— but in a heroic rather than mystical vein. “Mussolini's chief architect, Marcello Piacentini, and various Rationalist architects adapted the visual language of De Chirico’s canvas landscapes—such as Piazza d'Italia—and erected them in real life.”

The Milan de Chirico exhibit’s obligatory anti-fascist slipper-beating is mercifully soft and subtle compared to what it would have to be in a place like Paris or, God forbid, Berlin. Perhaps that is because Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, despite her disavowals, is spearheading a political project that some find redolent with fascist nostalgia.

From Milan I traveled to Croatia to spend some time with E. Michael Jones, who was on a lecture tour. Croatians are interested in Dr. Jones’ views of history in general and the so-called Jewish Question in particular, in part because Croatia emerged from World War II feeling ambivalent and confused…and the ambivalence and confusion have persisted. Whereas Spain and Italy have adopted the majority EU position—total submission to victors’ history—Croatia has never quite known what to think. Though the communist Tito, who ruled Yugoslavia (including the present nation of Croatia) from the end of World War II until his death in 1980, enforced a hard-edged version of obligatory antifascism, not all Croatians fully accepted that narrative.

Zagreb was one of the few European capitals without a Holocaust memorial until the Jews basically pummeled Croatian leaders with slippers and forced them to build one in 2019. Many Croatians resent the bullying, especially since the Jews are not satisfied with the Croatian Holocaust Memorial because it is not masochistic enough.

After visiting Spain, Italy, and Croatia—three nations whose World War II histories were less than stellar according to the received narratives of the victors—I arrived in plucky little Malta, which figures heroically in two of the great military legends of so-called Western civilization: the defeat of the Ottoman Turks, which saved Europe from the scary-scary Muslims, and the defeat of the at least equally scary-scary Nazis four centuries later. (Funny how the bad guys, in both cases, are people the Jews don’t like.)

The legendary victories I’m referring to, for you non-history-majors, are the Great Siege of Malta of 1565, when the Knights of Malta defeated the Ottomans, and the Siege of Malta of 1940-1942, when the British held off the Italians and Germans. The legends of both sieges invoke heroic endurance of great suffering and the overcoming of tremendous odds in victories that changed the course of history, robbing the bad guys (Muslims/Germans) of the world domination they would have achieved had the respective battles on Malta gone the other way. To hear the victors tell it, Malta has saved the free world twice!

Those who claim that Malta stopped the Muslims from ruling the world point out that had the Ottoman Sultan Suleiman the Magnificent, with his Corsair Dragut and the Ottoman admiral Sinan Pasha, managed to take Malta, they would have been a mere stone’s throw away from Italy. By seizing the crossroads between the eastern and western Mediterranean, which is also a crossroads between Europe and North Africa, they might have eventually conquered Europe and (ostensibly) the world. But though the Ottoman attack on Malta outnumbered the Knights of St. John by roughly 40,000 to 6,000, the defenders, through a combination of wiliness, endurance, sheer luck, and expertly-constructed fortifications, saved the world for Christendom, or Jewry, or whoever it was they saved it for.

Today, many historians argue that the legend of the Great Siege is exaggerated, and that the Ottoman historiographers, who saw it as, if not a mere footnote, merely a single episode among many, with no overriding significance in the larger Ottoman-vs.-Hapsburgs struggle, are probably closer to the mark.

Likewise, Malta’s significance in World War II has no doubt been exaggerated. The war on Hitler’s Germany was primarily waged by Stalin’s Russia, while the Mediterranean was, in the larger picture, mostly just a sideshow. But the suffering on Malta was very real. It wasn’t just the Auberge de France that fell under German and Italian bombs. Almost two-thirds of Valletta’s buildings were badly damaged or destroyed, and more than 9,000 Maltese, out of a population of less than 300,000, were killed.

What’s more, the defenders of Malta can be credibly cast as underdogs. Though the Axis powers were the underdogs of the larger war, with only one-third the GDP of the Allies, in the case of Malta the roles were reversed. The issue was not GDP but geography: Malta was surrounded by Axis forces, not just by the Italians only sixty miles to the north, but also Rommel’s forces in North Africa 200 miles south. So like Jean de Valette’s grueling 1565 struggle against the Ottomans, the British fight for Malta during World War II is an easy story to frame as a heroic triumph against difficult odds.

So I suppose the Maltese can be forgiven for beating the Germans with their slippers and reminding them that Axis bombers destroyed much of historic Valletta and other cultural sites in Malta. But what the Germans did to Valletta was tame compared to what the Allies did to Dresden, Hamburg, and Tokyo with firebombing, and to Hiroshima and Nagasaki with nuclear weapons. What’s more, in terms of outlandish cruelty, what the Jews are doing to the Palestinians today is vastly worse than what the Germans did to Jews, gypsies, and communists. The Israelis train dogs to rape prisoners. They make national heroes of guards who sodomize prisoners to death. They rape and torture humanitarian activists. They shoot babies for sport, and award extra “one shot two kills” points for shooting pregnant women to death.

The stories of extreme German cruelty towards Jews, by contrast, appear to be mostly Jewish tall tales. They can be found in Holocaust fiction, both the kind that is openly marketed as fiction and the kind that isn’t. They apparently were also a staple of the Jewish-made “Nazi porn” that was so popular in Israel during the two decades after World War II. It seems that Jews have a peculiar sadomasochistic genius for “crying out” (in ecstasy as well as pain) about hideous pornographic atrocities that they pretend to have suffered, while “striking you” with exactly those same atrocities and then some.

As I write this in late May 2026, the slipper-beaten Germans are giving the sadistic Jewish hausfraus a run for their money in terms of which group is going to start World War III. Will it be the Jews using nuclear weapons against Iran that sets off global armageddon? Or will the henpecked Germans take out their frustrations on Russia, as the Jewish hausfrau is screaming at them to do while she beats them with a slipper?