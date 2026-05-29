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Trudy Anrep's avatar
Trudy Anrep
1h

No wonder Jewish Louis B Mayer created the Academy Awards. They are the best of all Actors, especially playing "The Victim."

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David Sanders's avatar
David Sanders
23m

How about Cuba, Castro kicked out the Jewish Mafia and they've been punished every since

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