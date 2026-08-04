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Mike Fish's avatar
Mike Fish
10h

Zionism or Judaism??? That is the question. The book of Joshua, in what is referred to as the old testament-is that Zionism, or Judaism??? Joshua-the book of genocide. Amalek, and goyim??? Are those ideas ones affiliated with Zionism, or judaism, or both. The ideas behind those terms are unambiguous, and unacceptable, no matter their origin. Whoever adheres to those concepts, is as enemy to all that is decent in humanity. The Talmud??? Do jews believe in, and practice, those “principals”??? If the answer is yes, then they should be confronted, disbanded, confined, and reprogrammed, if possible. I’m of the opinion that slavish devotion to texts of religion, whether it be the faith(s) of monotheism, or even something as silly as Alcoholics Anonymous, requires a suspension of reason, and supplication to dogma. Are you going to find solutions to real life problems like starvation, or pollution, in the wholly Bible , or the Koran, or the big book of Alcoholics Anonymous??? From where I’ve stood, the answer is certainly not. Have any of these texts ever prevented, or stopped, a genocide, of have any of the books actually encouraged them??? I’m no expert on any of them texts, though I’ve been coerced to delve deeply in the wholly babble in my youth. Where I’ve resided in Wisconsin, there’s never been the opportunity to explore Islam, except for some understanding provided by a couple of friends who happened to be Muslims. What I do believe is that killing over disputes about who’s gawd is the true one is insanity, as is demanding that others conform to a particular religious ideology, and the related dogma. Whether it be in Iran, or Gaza, or Afghanistan, or Iraq, or Libya, or Syria, or Yemen, or the Congo, or Rwanda, of Korea, or Vietnam, or Russia, or Ukraine, or Serbia, or Croatia, or Lebanon, or China, or Japan, or the Philippines, or the wars conducted against the indigenous peoples or Australia, and North and South America, and Palestine , and anywhere else for that matter, there’s absolutely nothing holy about any of it. With gods like these, who needs enemies??? I don’t claim to be knowledgeable enough to state unequivocally that Judaism is the root of all evil. But, they’re/it’s certainly making a strong case for consideration. In that assumption, I am influenced by the ideas presented Gilad Alzmon, the precepts presented in the Torah and Talmud, and the actions of the “Jewish state of Israel” (OCCUPIED PALESTINE), and its supporters. If I’m missing something, or mistaken, I’d be willing to be enlightened, Kevin. I’m of the opinion that things like borders, and, being “chosen” by god (which one(s) exactly), and man-made up religions, are antithetical to living, peacefully, on what is commonly referred to as “our” mother earth. It doesn’t work in Wisconsin, as you are already well aware of. And, it would appear, especially based upon what I’ve seen in “the news” recently, that it’s fucked up some in Morocco too. What’s goin’ on over there, Kevin??? Fuckin’ jews??? Again??? If asking that question qualifies as antisemitism, then there is no such thing as freedom of expression. And, any religion that supports suppression, is definitely anti life, and anti human.

Sorry for the rant, Kevin. This latest genocide against the Gazans has got my head spinnin’, and I’m certain that it’s makin’ me sick, in more ways than one. Fuckin’ nine-eleven, right. Changed both of our lives.

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Jim's avatar
Jim
11h

Iran appears to be strategically positioning Israel for a decisive coup de grâce. It can’t come soon enough.

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