Dissociated Press

In the wake of the successful lawsuit against Alex Jones by victims of the Jewish genocide of Palestine, The Onion has taken control of Infowars. The settlement requires selling all of Jones’ assets to pay $6 million (TM) to each Palestinian genocide survivor.

Onion CEO Zaher Jabarin explained: “Alex Jones has a shameful history of downplaying the Jewish Question and covering for the Jewish genocide of Palestine. He has done everything he could to distract his audience from the obvious reality that powerful Zionist Jews murdered the Kennedys, did 9/11, dominate international banking and the so-called New World Order, own the media, lie about everything not least of all the ‘Holocaust’ (TM), commit genocide with impunity, and have effectively perpetrated a hostile takeover of the United States of America. By covering for the Jews, Jones made himself complicit in the destruction of America and the genocide of Palestine. It is only fitting that the new post-Alex-Jones Infowars will no longer avoid the Jewish Question. Check out the new Infowars-Onion video about The Grabblers!”