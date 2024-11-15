In the wake of the successful lawsuit against Alex Jones by victims of the Jewish genocide of Palestine, The Onion has taken control of Infowars. The settlement requires selling all of Jones’ assets to pay $6 million (TM) to each Palestinian genocide survivor.
Onion CEO Zaher Jabarin explained: “Alex Jones has a shameful history of downplaying the Jewish Question and covering for the Jewish genocide of Palestine. He has done everything he could to distract his audience from the obvious reality that powerful Zionist Jews murdered the Kennedys, did 9/11, dominate international banking and the so-called New World Order, own the media, lie about everything not least of all the ‘Holocaust’ (TM), commit genocide with impunity, and have effectively perpetrated a hostile takeover of the United States of America. By covering for the Jews, Jones made himself complicit in the destruction of America and the genocide of Palestine. It is only fitting that the new post-Alex-Jones Infowars will no longer avoid the Jewish Question. Check out the new Infowars-Onion video about The Grabblers!”
`Anyone who does not question the actions of the criminal murderous gov't. of Israel is brainwashed, mind-controlled and not credible.
Some 25 years ago, I was following Alex Jones, but very soon found out he and his Zionist acolyte accomplice Paul Joseph Watson were doing exactly what is described here! I read at the time that his wife was "Jewish". I emailed Alex many times asking him why he did not invite a single Muslim or Arab speaker on his show like Daryl Bradford Smith was doing. But, he continued bashing Arabs and Muslims non-stop and defending Apartheid Israel. Living in France, Daryl had to stop his broadcasts for good because France was deeply run by Freemasons, Zionists, Sabbatai Zevite and Frank Jacobite Jews who were vilifying, physically attacking, prosecuting, and even murdering some who were heavy critics of Apartheid Israel and of their Sayanim operators, including Tsahal that was allowed to do whatever they wanted in Europe. I am living in exile from France since 1988 after being repeatedly a victim of French Judeocracy!
BAFS
Friday 15 November 2024