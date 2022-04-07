I regularly host this annual debate, sponsored by the Association for Nine Eleven Truth Awareness.

Richard Gage, the guest debater this year, then provides a most persuasive presentation of the main points of the debate that would have to be satisfactorily addressed by a future opponent – if one were to be found.

In the absence of an opponent this year, the debate was considered “Resolved: the Official Conspiracy Theory of 9/11 violates Newton’s Laws of Motion, especially the complete collapse of the 3 World Trade Center towers.” The debate occurs every year on the birthday of Albert Einstein – March 14, 2022.

For more info visit the Association for Nine Eleven Truth Awareness.

Also note that for more than a decade I have been offering $2000 to any University of Wisconsin instructor who will debate me on 9/11. Still no takers!