Rumble link Bitchute link

Is “the Holocaust” inciting nuclear holocaust? That’s the contention, in a nutshell, of Anthony Hall’s article “Addressing ‘The’ Holocaust in an Era of Heightened Danger of Nuclear Holocaust,” which inspired the AI-assisted image above. Citing another False Flag Weekly News contributor, E. Michael Jones, who recently reviewed the film Oppenheimer, Hall writes:

Jones congratulates the movie maker, Christopher Nolan, for putting front and centre the thesis that the Manhattan Project was first and foremost a Jewish project. Robert Oppenheimer was the team leader of the Los Alamos group that produced the original A-bombs. Prof. Jones makes a parallel between what happened in 1945, when the US Armed Forces obliterated Hiroshima and Nagasaki with the new type of weapon, and what is going on now…As Prof. Jones sees it, the large Jewish contingent currently dominating the foreign policy apparatus of the United States seems to mean business in pushing forward the possibility of a US-driven nuclear confrontation with China and Russia. In trying to show the connections between many historical and contemporary dots, the commentator expresses the view that The Holocaust has provided the dominant narrative defining much about the order and disorder engulfing us. As Jones sees it, the US Empire, which became a worldwide infrastructure of imperial power after 1945, grew up on the foundations of The Holocaust narrative.

How does the mainstream Holocaust narrative alleging the murder of six million Jews, mostly in gas chambers, as part of an early-1940s official German government total-extermination program, drive the world toward nuclear holocaust today? For Dr. Jones and to a lesser extent Dr. Hall, the Holocaust narrative has sparked the rise of a bitterly vindictive, fanatically self-righteous Jewish elite that has seized control of US and Western imperial policy and is driving it over the nuclear cliff. For Jones, there is a theological as well as political dimension to the tragedy: He sees today’s “Jews” as descendants of the people who rejected Jesus, and attributes to them a “revolutionary spirit” bent on denying, rejecting, or overthrowing God and His creation. That destructive impulse towards God and creation is, in Jones’s view, a key factor driving the world towards nuclear war.

The development of nuclear weapons may have been a largely Jewish project propelled by scientists who feared and hated Hitler. But it is far from clear that the world’s first two nuclear holocausts—the twin sacrifices of the populations of Hiroshima and Nagasaki in fiery burnt offerings—were primarily the work of Jews. Overall, Oppenheimer and his fellow Jewish scientists seem to have been, if anything, less enthusiastic about those bombings than their non-Jewish counterparts. Gen. Leslie Groves, very much a goy, directed the Manhattan Project and according to Greg Mitchell among others “fiercely promoted using the first bomb and stifled attempts by scientists (not including Oppenheimer) to convince Truman otherwise.” Groves was also, according to Mitchell, “the man perhaps most responsible for the Nagasaki bomb”—which, by alleged coincidence, detonated directly above Nagasaki’s cathedral, the center of heroic Christianity in Asia. (Nagasaki’s Christians were the descendants of persecutions that made Rome’s look like proverbial tea parties.) We are told that bad visibility caused the bombing team to randomly defecate their payload, which like bird excrement over a luckless bald man, just happened to drop directly above the dome. One might be excused for doubting that coincidence theory: David Dionisi certainly does. (Check out my interview with Dionisi and James Perloff’s book review.)

But freemasonic ritual or not, the twin holocausts of 1945 were certainly satanic. Gary Kohls writes:

At 11:02 am, during Thursday morning mass, hundreds of Nagasaki Christians were boiled, evaporated, carbonized or otherwise disappeared in a scorching, radioactive fireball that exploded 500 meters above the cathedral. The black rain that soon came down from the mushroom cloud contained the mingled cellular remains of many Nagasaki Shintoists, Buddhists and Christians. The theological implications of Nagasaki’s Black Rain surely should boggle the minds of theologians of all denominations. Most Nagasaki Christians did not survive the blast. 6,000 of them died instantly, including all who were at confession that morning. Of the 12,000 church members, 8,500 of them eventually died as a result of the bomb. Many of the others were seriously sickened with a highly lethal entirely new disease: radiation sickness.

The nuclear incinerations of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, like the less-high-tech burnings of Tokyo and Dresden and other cities, were holocausts in the word’s two primary senses: “mass slaughters of civilians” and “burnt offerings, fiery sacrifices.” The big-H Holocaust, by contrast, may have involved the mass killing of civilians, but is said to have been done by gas and bullets, not fire. So how did it come to be called a holocaust? According to Josh Fleet, a former kosher winemaker and founder of Phish Talmud:

The usage came about gradually. The lower-case "holocaust" has described the violent deaths of large groups of people probably since the 18th century, according the Oxford English Dictionary. Before World War II, the word was used by Winston Churchill and others to refer to the genocide of Armenians during World War I. In 1933, "holocaust" was first associated with the Nazis after a major book burning. And after Word War II, the "Final Solution" was often called a holocaust. By the 1960s, according to the Jewish Magazine, it became common to refer to the Nazi genocide of Jews as "The Holocaust."

That’s plausible, if still somewhat mysterious. But why did holocaust become associated with alleged gassing deaths, rather than the burning deaths of Hiroshima and Nagasaki (and Tokyo and Dresden)?* Because the corpses of the alleged Jewish gassing victims are said to have been burned (which conveniently explains the paucity of forensic evidence)? Fleet:

Still, the magnitude and uniqueness of this catastrophic event in Jewish history transcends the meaning of words and defies understanding. Yes, many of Nazi's victims (sic) were consumed wholly by flame. But was this some sort of divine retribution for the sins of a nation? "I wouldn't want to know the God who sacrificed these people," (Holocaust Studies professor Michael) Berenbaum said.

That last paragraph is quite revealing. The real meaning of The Holocaust, for the likes of Fleet and Berenbaum, is that it transcends meaning and defies understanding. In other words, it must not be thought or spoken of rationally or empirically or historically, but only theologically. Like the God of negative theology and mysticism, The Holocaust is absolutely unique and ineffable. But Holocaust worship goes beyond negative theology and becomes anti-theology. The whole point is to deny and revile God: “I wouldn't want to know the God who sacrificed these people.” Which brings us back to square one: E. Michael Jones’s contention that Jews are at war with God and His creation.

I’m not sure that’s entirely true of pre-Holocaust Jews. Many of them just worshipped G*d like the rest of us. But it does seem to fit the post-Holocaust Jewish zeitgeist. My first religious studies mentor, Jacob Needleman, Allah yarhamhu, memorably told me that the Holocaust had had a catastrophic effect on the Western world’s faith in God, starting with the Jews. “How can you believe in a God who allowed THAT to happen” has become the rallying cry of all manner of atheism, irreligion, blasphemy, and satanism (as well as some pretty decent Protestant theology, but that’s an outlying exception).

In conclusion, I’m afraid that my esteemed False Flag Weekly News colleagues are right: In the emerging Godless world, anchored by the official Holocaust narrative that explains why we must all revile God and deny Him and rebel against Him, ethnic-but-not-religious Jews, with their persecution complex and maniacally paranoid tribalism and insufferable self-righteousness and Straussian machevellianism, have become the ideological, financial, and political leaders of the American Empire—and are driving it, and the world, toward nuclear destruction.

-

*A Freudian attuned to the unconscious’s genius at word-play designed to hide unpleasant truth from conscious awareness might wonder whether the transfer of the word holocaust from the all-too-real holocausts of Hiroshima, Nagasaki, Tokyo, Dresden, etc. to the exaggerated propaganda version of Germany’s ethnic cleansing of European Jews, was intended to hide the guilt of the Allies—who had perpetrated many real, fiery holocausts—by falsely blaming a not-so-firey “holocaust” on their German victims.