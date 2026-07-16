It’s increasingly obvious that Donald Trump, who had severe psychological issues to begin with, is not getting any less crazy as he degenerates into senility. Putting a madman in charge, at the precise moment when the empire is about to be overtaken by its rivals, is either a bold stroke of genius, or the stupidest move ever…and I’m pretty sure I know which alternative is correct.

Coincidentally, shortly after I gave this interview, Hua Bin posted “The ‘Mad King’ of the West.” In it he notes: “When a king’s erratic behavior crosses the line from a nuisance to an existential threat to the state’s survival, the ruling elite, the military, or the king’s own family sometimes step in to permanently remove him.” My comment:

What to do with Mad King Trump? Gemini: “In Mikhail Bakhtin’s theory of the carnivalesque, the ending of carnival requires the symbolic execution, dethroning, or banishment of the mock king or ‘Lord of Misrule.’” I propose that Elon build a very silly looking rocket and launchpad on the White House lawn. Trump, wearing a fool’s cap, is strapped to the nosecone. The rocket is launched, with great fanfare, carrying the soon-to-be-asphyxiated Mad King as far away from Earth as possible. This ritual, livestreamed worldwide to an audience of billions, would symbolize not just the end of Trump’s misrule, but also that of the Mad Empire for which he fronts.

If you have a better idea, be sure to post it in the comments below.

-KB

Banishing/executing Trump by tying him to a rocket would be appropriate, since he was defeated by Iran’s rockets

Transcript:

It's the old definition of insanity to keep doing the same thing over and over and expecting a different result. And Trump is nothing if not insane, as well as a senile, certified narcissist. His psychiatric diagnosis actually would probably take up pretty much your whole program.

What makes this even crazier, from the American perspective, is that signing this MOU, which was essentially an American surrender, got all kinds of political pushback. So it looks like the administration or the powers that be behind it are having sort of buyer’s remorse about their MOU. Now they’re going back into the same losing posture that they were in before they signed it—which was the whole reason they signed it in the first place!

This kind of flailing around to no strategic point is typical behavior of Western governments, and in particular the Trump Administration, these days. But I think this is really an extreme case of just completely clueless strategic planning and decision-making. There's never been a case in history where bombing a country, bombing its civilians in particular, actually convinced the civilians to sue for peace. It's always been the exact opposite. And we saw this with World War II. Notoriously, the horrific fire bombings of German cities and the horrific nuclear bombings actually were not what forced that surrender. In other words, the historians are agreed that you cannot convince anybody to overthrow their government and sue for peace by bombing civilian targets. It just angers the civilians. And makes them work that much harder on behalf of resisting.

And that’s anybody. That works with all countries. But in the case of the Islamic Republic of Iran, we have the absolute last country on Earth that anybody should imagine that they can coerce by deliberately targeting their civilians by bombing water plants and power plants and bridges and things like that. The people of Iran are majority Shia Muslim who have internalized that interpretation of Islam's commandment of justice to say that the big example here was the martyrdom of Imam Hussein. And a big mistake was made then, when people didn't stand up for him, and we're not going to make that mistake again. And so martyring the leadership, martyring the schoolgirls of Minab, and then threatening to harm the civilians of Iran is not going to convince the people of Iran to back off or to become cowards. It’s the opposite. The more that Trump acts like a crazed, out-of-control bully, the more fierce the resistance and the stronger the resistance is.