My Trump-loving friend Rolf Lindgren and my new RFK Jr. fan friend AJ Smuskiewicz have been making music. Rolf’s version of The Devil Went Down to Georgia now has 25,000 Rumble views, while AJ’s brand-new RFK song Heal the Divide is doing pretty well too.

If those guys can do it…well, let’s just say I can probably sing almost as well as Rolf. So I just spent a couple of hours cranking out a musical spin-off from my article "America Has a Political Assassination Problem," which headlined today at the Unz Review.

No rotten fruit, please. Just send money so I can move to Morocco and promise to never sing again ; - )