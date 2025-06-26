A reader emailed yesterday:

I hope you are OK. It is very hot and some folks cannot handle it. You have been away a bit but NO CAUSE FOR ALARM. I hope you are fine. Love and God Bless.

I wrote back saying yes, it’s hot, and I’m doing fine, thanks, traveling the length of al-Andalus asking random, ordinary people about convivencia. Can people from different backgrounds, outlooks, religions, ethnicities, and political views live together convivially, like they did in Islamic Spain a thousand years ago? So far the answers have ranged from guardedly to wildly optimistic. Ordinary folks, it seems, have a happier outlook than scumbag leaders and those of us who closely follow their ever-escalating scumbaggery.

You can watch me interviewing people at the Al-Andalus Tribune and/or the Al-Andalus Tribune Substack…and if you like that sort of thing (convivencia optimism, al-Andalus nostalgia, slipping in red pills alongside innocuous stuff so as to minimize triggering the censors) you can actually get a paid subscription to that Substack! Unlike this one:

Stripe is Substack’s only processor and they debanked me, so you can no longer pay me through Substack. Now I am posting everything on Substack free and asking people to sign up for recurring donations at my Paypal donation page…or better yet, the free speech platform SPdonate.

It’s hard to keep up with fast-moving events, especially while traveling. Here’s an excerpt from my forthcoming Crescent International article, submitted Monday and slated for publication July 1:

Trump’s decision to bomb Iran for Israel seems likely to seal his political fate, and perhaps the empire’s as well. Under pressure from Netanyahu and allies like the Adelson crime family, Trump gave the go-ahead for an American raid on three Iranian nuclear sites on June 21. Though the bombing, like earlier Israeli attacks, apparently failed to achieve its objective of seriously damaging Iran’s nuclear program, it brought the US directly into the Iran-Israel conflict, with unpredictable consequences. The one consequence that can be predicted with confidence is that Trump’s regime will be severely weakened. More than half of Trump’s supporters, especially the core of his MAGA base, strongly oppose endless wars in general and the attack on Iran in particular. And the entire Democratic party loathes Trump and his efforts to become a dictator or “king” by ignoring Constitutional restraints on the power of the presidency. That means that a crushing majority of Americans are already lined up against Trump’s unconstitutional war on Iran for Israel. As that war drags on and goes badly, as it inevitably will, the opposition will only grow.

Trump, seeing the writing on the wall, decided he didn’t want the war to drag on. We’ll see how that goes.

Now if you’ll excuse me I need to prepare to leave Cordoba en route to Granada, where I very much look forward to finally meeting the legendary journalist Celia Farber live and in person. Stay tuned for details!