Kevin’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Howard's avatar
Howard
5h

Sounds like a great trip. Best regards to you and Celia.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Kevin Barrett and others
Frank's avatar
Frank
7h

So you’re a Muslim. Your own holy book calls for wiping out “infidels”, which is everyone besides Muslims. You must so be so proud.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies by Kevin Barrett and others
6 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Kevin Barrett
Substack
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture