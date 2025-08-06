Talking with Boston 9/11 Truth and Prof. Salim Mansour

After years of harassment and shadowbanning, YouTube nuked my main channel several years ago. (It’s archived here.) Then last year it nuked my small, massively-shadowbanned backup channel for “hating genocide.”

But now I am sneaking back up on them. Boston 9/11 Truth successfully uploaded my recent talk to their Youtube channel and it hasn’t yet been censored. And my Islam-themed podcasts for the Al-Andalus Tribune are doing fine, alongside my old Friday sermons at the Little Mosque in the Woods, at the AAT’s YouTube Channel. Feast your eyes on my new interview with Prof. Salim Mansour, who used to be one of the neocons’ favorite Muslims but probably isn’t anymore, now that he’s on the record supporting 9/11 truth and opposing genocide.

So you can feel smugly superior to the idiots in the YouTube Censorship Bureau by watching my two latest videos on their wretchedly gargantuan platform. Or, if you prefer to boycott them, you can watch them elsewhere:

Stripe is Substack’s only processor and they debanked me, so you can no longer pay me through Substack. Now I am posting everything on Substack free and asking people to sign up for recurring donations at my Paypal donation page or the free speech platform SPdonate.