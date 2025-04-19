Sterling Harwood on “Aerial Conspiracies” Including MH-370 and 9/11

Lawyer, philosophy teacher and author Sterling Harwood discusses three alleged aerial conspiracies: 9/11 (obviously a conspiracy), the disappearance of Malaysian airliner MH-370 (very likely a conspiracy) and the 2025 Potomac helicopter-vs.-jet crash (???)

Sterling emailed me: “I’ve been reading David Ray Griffin’s 9/11 Unmasked: An International Review Panel Investigation. …I’m more familiar with 9/11 & with MH-370 but I’m learning more and more how suspicious the DC crash was.”

I replied: “Peter Myers already solved the MH-370 mystery once. But YouTube nuked my channel and erased the video, which had accumulated 81,075 views. So here it is on Rumble.” (Sterling says “solved” is too strong a word…)

But was the 2025 Potomac air collision really that suspicious? And what really happened with those 9/11 planes? Tune in to hear Sterling’s case.

(Listen to the audio and read the full transcript at my Substack.)

