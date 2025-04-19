Kevin’s Newsletter
Truth Jihad Radio
Sterling Harwood on “Aerial Conspiracies” Including MH-370 and 9/11
2
3
0:00
Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -56:15
-56:15

Sterling Harwood on “Aerial Conspiracies” Including MH-370 and 9/11

Kevin Barrett's avatar
Kevin Barrett
Apr 19, 2025
2
3
Share
Transcript

Rumble link Bitchute link

Lawyer, philosophy teacher and author Sterling Harwood discusses three alleged aerial conspiracies: 9/11 (obviously a conspiracy), the disappearance of Malaysian airliner MH-370 (very likely a conspiracy) and the 2025 Potomac helicopter-vs.-jet crash (???)

Sterling emailed me: “I’ve been reading David Ray Griffin’s 9/11 Unmasked: An International Review Panel Investigation. …I’m more familiar with 9/11 & with MH-370 but I’m learning more and more how suspicious the DC crash was.”

I replied: “Peter Myers already solved the MH-370 mystery once. But YouTube nuked my channel and erased the video, which had accumulated 81,075 views. So here it is on Rumble.” (Sterling says “solved” is too strong a word…)

But was the 2025 Potomac air collision really that suspicious? And what really happened with those 9/11 planes? Tune in to hear Sterling’s case.

(Listen to the audio and read the full transcript at my Substack.)

Stripe is Substack’s only processor and they debanked me, so you can no longer pay me through Substack. Now I am posting everything on Substack free and asking people to sign up for recurring donations at my Paypal donation page…or better yet, the free speech platform SPdonate. Note that you may need to do a recurring larger recurring annual donation ($100 suggested) not a small monthly one, because SPdonate can’t process anything under $20.

Discussion about this episode

Kevin’s Newsletter
Truth Jihad Radio
Red-pill truths and interpretations "they" don't want you to know about.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Kevin Barrett's avatar
Kevin Barrett
Recent Episodes
Dennis Kucinich Good Friday Interview: Crucifixion of Gaza, "Passion of Palestine"
  Kevin Barrett
Thorsten Pattberg: Western Universities Are Propaganda Factories
  Kevin Barrett
Troy Keith Preston on “Why We Must Move Left on Immigration”
  Kevin Barrett
Brett Redmayne-Titley on “No Other Country”
  Kevin Barrett
Drunken Psycho Hegseth Threatens Panama (Kevin Barrett on Press TV)
  Kevin Barrett
Mees Baaijen Says “No Viruses” Is Another “Flat Earth”
  Kevin Barrett
Trump Wars Doomed
  Kevin Barrett