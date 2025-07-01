By Kevin Barrett for Crescent International

Is the United States of America imploding? There are a multitude of signs suggesting as much, beginning with Trump’s June 2025 imposition of martial law on Los Angeles, America’s second-biggest city, to crack down on immigration protests that escalated into riots.

Some observers claim Trump provoked the riots, deliberately or otherwise, by sending federal National Guard troops and Marines under orders to aggressively confront protesters while the gatherings were still peaceful. According to Trump’s critics, federal troops incited the violence by attacking peaceful protesters, who responded by defending themselves. As troops battled protesters in the streets, unruly groups of young people took advantage of the chaos to burn automobiles and loot stores.

The protests were an angry response to raids by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) targeting Hispanic communities. Trump promised during his presidential campaign to deport all 10-million-plus illegal immigrants. Though everyone agrees that will never happen—the logistics are just too formidable—Trump nonetheless wants to go down in history as the mass deportation president. So the Trump regime has pressured ICE to raise its deportation numbers by hook or by crook, and ICE has responded by randomly targeting Hispanics.

Hispanic-Americans, most of whom are citizens or legal immigrants, don’t appreciate being raided, arrested, forced to show ID, and generally being treated like criminals purely on the basis of their ethnicity. Like African-Americans sick of being pulled over by the police for “driving while black,” they don’t like being raided for “living while Hispanic.”

And they are tired of seeing hard-working but undocumented friends, neighbors, and family members being brutalized, held for extended periods under horrendous conditions in ICE gulags, and finally deported to countries they often don’t even remember. (Many illegals were brought to the US as children, grew up there, and know little or nothing about the countries to which they may be deported.)

Trump has responded to criticism through authoritarian statements and actions, including the arrest of Democratic lawmaker Rep. LaMonica McIver, who visited a New Jersey ICE facility alongside two other Democratic representatives on May 9 to oversee that prison and check on reports of inhumane treatment of prisoners. After a confrontation with ICE personnel, Rep. McIver was indicted for “assaulting or impeding a law enforcement officer.”

Trump’s ICE gestapo has also been terrorizing random tourists, who vow they will never visit the USA again after being subjected to outrageous abuse at airports and, in some cases, detention centres. German tourists who briefly crossed the Mexican border before returning to the USA to continue their sightseeing visit have reported being arrested, handcuffed, chained for extended periods, and sometimes held for weeks in conditions that are considered torture under international law. It seems that ICE agents have been incentivized to “crack down” and increase their detention and deportation numbers, and they have responded by reveling in random brutality.

Revolt Against Endless Wars

Ethnic and ideological strife around immigration is one widening fissure in the foundation of the American edifice. Another is widespread distaste for America’s endless wars. Trump was elected thanks to his apparent opposition to the neoconservatives and their 9/11 wars for Israel. But as president, Trump has continued the neocons’ 9/11 project of “taking out seven countries in five years,” as Gen. Wesley Clark put it, by repeatedly attacking Iran and ultimately joining Israel’s June 2025 war of aggression.

Trump’s decision to bomb Iran for Israel seems likely to seal his political fate, and perhaps the empire’s as well. Under pressure from Benjamin Netanyahu and allies like the Adelson crime family, Trump gave the go-ahead for an American raid on three Iranian nuclear sites on June 21. Though the bombing, like earlier Israeli attacks, apparently failed to achieve its objective of seriously damaging Iran’s nuclear program, it brought the US directly into the Iran-Israel conflict, with unpredictable consequences. The one consequence that can be predicted with confidence is that Trump’s regime will be severely weakened.

More than half of Trump’s supporters, especially the core of his MAGA base, strongly oppose endless wars in general and the attack on Iran in particular. And the entire Democratic party loathes Trump and his efforts to become a dictator or “king” by ignoring Constitutional restraints on the power of the presidency. That means that a crushing majority of Americans are already lined up against Trump’s unconstitutional war on Iran for Israel. As that war drags on and goes badly, as it inevitably will, the opposition will only grow.

Even some Trump-supporting, zionist-bribed Republican politicians are upset about Trump’s obviously unconstitutional attack on Iran, a nation that clearly poses no threat to the US. As NBC News reported:

“While President Trump’s decision may prove just, it’s hard to conceive a rationale that’s Constitutional,” Rep. Warren Davidson, R-Ohio, who usually aligns with Trump, said on X. “I look forward to his remarks tonight.”

Another congressional Republican, Thomas Massie (R-KY) was even more emphatic: “This is not Constitutional.” As for the Democrats, Bernie Sanders slammed his fist into a table yelling that Trump’s attack on Iran is “grossly unconstitutional.” Another leading Democrat, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, called Trump’s attack “absolutely and clearly grounds for impeachment…The President’s disastrous decision to bomb Iran without authorization is a grave violation of the Constitution and Congressional War Powers.”

US lawmakers know the Constitution gives Congress, not the president, the power to declare war. Yet Trump made no effort to convince Congress to declare war on Iran; instead, he gave the war order himself. That act could lead to his impeachment.

In all of US history, there has never been a war that was already this unpopular the day after it began. On the contrary, every other US war, with precisely zero exceptions, has benefitted from a “rally round the flag” effect that typically boost’s the president’s popularity into the stratosphere. Even Bush’s disastrous 2003 war on Iraq, which generated huge protests before it began, was initially supported by about 70% of Americans, and that support didn’t seriously erode until mid-2004.

So Trump is in no position to pull the country together by waging war. On the contrary, the US has never been more divided, and Trump’s decision to join the Genocidal Zionist Entity’s war on Iran will exacerbate those divides, not heal them. Since the zionist-occupied US is in no position to achieve either its stated goal (end Iran’s nuclear program) or its unstated one (regime change) without launching a ground invasion that would require roughly a million troops—and even then the outcome would be far from assured—the only question is: How fast, and how catastrophically, will the US lose Trump’s misbegotten war for genocide?

The wild card, of course, is the possibility of a false flag designed to deceive the American people into believing that Iran had attacked them in some outrageous way. Israel is notorious for its long history of false flag attacks, including the 1946 King David Hotel bombing (the zionist killers dressed as Arabs), the 1954 Lavon Affair (zionists bombed US targets in Egypt and tried to blame Egyptians), and the 1967 USS Liberty attack (zionists slaughtered 34 American sailors and wounded 170 in hopes of once again blaming Egypt).

All of those cases were unsuccessful false flags in which “Israel” got caught. Successful false flags, by definition, are those in which the perpetrator doesn’t get caught. And well-informed historians believe Israel has committed plenty of those too, including murdering the Kennedys and blaming communist and Palestinian patsies in the 1960s; blowing up the World Trade Center and the Pentagon and blaming Muslims in 2001; and murdering Lebanese Prime Minister Rafik Haririand blaming Hizbullah in 2004.

Additionally, US military whistleblower Gwenyth Todd has revealed that zionists conspired with US officials in 2007 to sink an American ship in the Persian Gulf and blame Iran. Today, when Iran has a legitimate right to counterattack the US in response to Trump’s bombing, it might not be so hard for them to sell an “outrageous” Israeli attack as an Iranian one.

So based on their past behavior, we can assume that the zionists are considering launching an outrageous attack on America designed to be blamed on Iran. Their aim would be to unite Americans behind Trump’s war.

But Americans, especially Trump’s base, are increasingly false-flag savvy. America’s two most popular conservative commentators, Tucker Carlson and Candace Owens, have begun to publicize the evidence that Israel murdered the Kennedys and orchestrated the 9/11 false flag. Owens also produced a powerful and wildly popular program on Israel’s failed false flag attack on the USS Liberty. Since anti-war anti-zionist conservatives, who constitute half of Trump’s base, are precisely the people who would need to be convinced to support Trump’s war on Iran, and since that group is aware of Israel’s propensity for false flags, the zionists would be well-advised to tread carefully, lest they inadvertently unleash what could become Israel’s final “false flag fail.”

Uniting the American people behind Trump’s fascist policies, both at home and abroad, is a pipe dream. The foundations of the American edifice are cracking, and the cracks are getting wider. Trump’s frantic efforts to shore up those foundations through unpopular policies will only make things worse. Ultimately the US is heading for some combination of retrenchment and collapse, and only Allah (swt) knows precisely what form that implosion will take.