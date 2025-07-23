Kevin’s Newsletter

Linh Dinh
8h

Yo Kevin,

Paying 38 cents for a coffee this morning, I heard the best stories, man. At chichi places, social distancing has always been the norm.

That sexy chick got enough of your attention. What a combination, rambling crone and peekaboo flesh! When Gypsies robbed me in Berlin, I got no eye candy, and that Indian who drugged me in Pakse, Laos was an ugly creep.

At least you got robbed at the end of your trip, when there was less cash in your wallet.

Linh

Celia Farber
9h

Kevin. What an INCREDIBLE story. Brilliantly and patiently told. Yes, one must dart away from sprigs always in Spain. So glad you're home safe!

