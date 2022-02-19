Greetings Substack subscribers,

Since I’m so busy on Fridays and Saturdays with my khutba (Islamic sermon - see above) Friday noon, then my live radio show Friday evening, and finally False Flag Weekly News Saturday morning, I thought I’d keep you up to date.

I’m about to start my live radio show (Fridays 7 to 9 pm Central). Tonight it will feature what promises to be a spirited debate between Peter Myers and Matthew Ehret.

Then…

Tomorrow’s False Flag Weekly News featuring Dr. E. Michael Jones will raise pertinent questions, including:



*Are Ukrainian kindergartens like Kuwaiti baby incubators?



*Will the Ukrainian powderkeg explode, or just keep smoking forever?



*Will Philip Zelikow’s COVID Coverup Commission issue an even more transparently bogus report than his 9/11 Coverup Commission did?



*How long will it take my new, viral “COVID-19 Bioweapon Smoking Gun” video with Ron Unz to reach 100,000 views? (It’s already past 11,000 in two days…)



*Will Biden follow Trudeau’s lead and freeze the bank accounts of people who donate to political activists?



*Would it be nice to die and go to Zuckerberg’s version of heaven, the metaverse? Or would that be more like hell?



*Who is Dr. EV-il?



And many more…



Watch FFWN live (11 to noon Saturdays) or archived, and check out story links, at https://kevinbarrett.heresycentral.is/2022/02/ffwn-give-msm-the-boot/ .



And don’t forget to help FFWN give MSM the boot! https://fundrazr.com/a1xCw5



Thank you for paying attention.

Kevin