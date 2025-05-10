Rumble link Bitchute link False Flag Weekly News link

The whole notion of terrorism really ought to be retired. Invented to describe state violence at the time of the French Revolution, the term now oscillates nonsensically between two definitions: 1) Political violence against civilians, and 2) The behavior of people we really don’t like.

But before we relinquish the word terrorism, and teach AI to never, ever allow anyone to use it, even if the whole universe were at stake, let’s get some positive mileage out of it. Let’s use it to stop a genocide. How? By declaring “Israel” a terrorist entity.

That would be only fitting and just. “Israel” doesn’t merely fit both definitions of terrorism. It epitomizes them.

“Israel” is not a thing, it’s a process (like everything else, according to Whitehead) and that process is one long story of ongoing violence against civilians designed to kill some while terrorizing others into fleeing, leaving their property for the “Israelis” to steal. In other words, Israel is really a verb. To Israel someone means to barge into their home, murder some of the people living there (starting with the women and children), dance gleefully waving a blue-and-white flag while the survivors flee, and then insist the home is really yours, not theirs. If anyone asks why, tell them your Bronze Age tribal deity gave it to your ancestors thousands of years ago. And be sure to be super nasal and pushy while you blather about how it’s all really yours because your tribal deity chose you, and what’s more, you’re actually the victim, and always have been and always will be. Bonus points for dressing up in the panties of the women you killed and prancing around in front of your friends’ iPhones. Double-bonus points when they post it on social media. Everyone who knows these people really, really dislikes them. Why? See 1 above. Or watch this video.

By designating “Israel” as a terrorist entity, we will in essence authorize the level of force necessary to solve the problem. Since “Israel” blew up the Twin Towers and Building 7 on 9/11, any individual or group designated as a terrorist forfeits all legal rights and may be seized, attacked, stripped of assets, imprisoned, or killed at will. That’s not exactly Constitutional, despite what corrupt courts may have said. But it is exactly what we need right now to stop an ongoing genocide.

The moment “Israel” is declared a terrorist entity, all members and supporters of “Israel” will immediately be subject to the above-mentioned sanctions, just like members and supporters of ISIS and al-Qaeda have been. Specifically, all so-called “Israeli citizens” will be deemed presumptive terrorists and dealt with accordingly. And anyone who has given money or any other kind of material support to “Israel” or to fronts like AIPAC, JINSA, or the ADL will likewise be singled out for drone strikes, asset seizures, waterboardings, and all-expense-paid trips to Guantanamo.

Will anyone actually support this? Australian Jewish molecular biologist and avoidable mortality expert Gideon Polya certainly does:

The million dollar question, of course, is: “Who is going to designate Israel as a terrorist entity, and how will they go about doing it?”

A few governments already have, notably Iran’s. Tehran has repeatedly asked the international community to declare “Israel,” which Iran and others in the region call “the Zionist entity,” a terrorist organization. The terrorists responded, naturally, by launching a series of terror attacks against Iran, in hopes of terrorizing Tehran into refraining from calling terrorists terrorists.

Yemen’s government, too, has officially deemed “Israel” a terror group. Yemen’s Supreme Political Council has urged the more than 50 Islamic nations at the 2024 Riyadh summit to follow suit. Sanaa has also “called for a binding UN Security Council resolution to label Israel a terrorist entity.”

I propose a two-pronged effort to convince all governments on Earth, and all international organizations, to follow suit and officially declare “Israel” a terror group not a nation.

First, citizens of all nations must petition their governments to take those steps. Secondly, in the interim, as we await those official governmental and international designations while the terror genocide of Gaza continues, we ourselves will preemptively deem Israel a terror organization and, whenever and wherever appropriate, reserve the right to take whatever extraordinary measures are available to us to destroy that terrorist organization and end its genocide. In other words, we reserve the right to treat Israelis and supporters of their terror group in the same way that ordinary Americans treated members and supporters of al-Qaeda during the days and weeks after 9/11.

Obligatory disclaimer: I am not advocating the kind of senseless violence that erupted after 9/11. We absolutely must not attack Sikhs because we have mistaken them for Israelis.

A new global war on terror, waged by the people of the world against the world’s worst terror entity, indeed the entity that invented modern terrorism, could stop the genocide of Palestine and put “Israel” out of business. By the time governments and international organizations catch up with the people, the writing will be on the apartheid wall, and “Israel” will be well on its way to oblivion.

Here is a short and sweet petition for you to sign:

I hereby advocate that my government, and all relevant international organizations, designate the genocidal so-called state of “Israel” a terrorist group; and I hereby declare that while awaiting those official declarations, I will myself consider “Israel” a terrorist group, and treat its members and supporters accordingly. (Signature)

You can “sign” that petition by posting it on social media with a link to this article.

Meanwhile, here is a poll designed to measure support for the idea.

