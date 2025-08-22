Sheikh Imran Hosein and Captain Dan Hanley on Career-Ending 9/11 Whistleblowing

Rumble link Bitchute link

Sheikh Imran Hosein was born in the Caribbean island of Trinidad in 1942 from parents whose ancestors had migrated as indentured labourer from India. He is a graduate of the Aleemiyah Institute in Karachi and has studied at sevaral instutions of higher learning including the University of Karachi,the University of the West Indies, Al Azhar University and the Graduate Institute of International Relations in Switzerland. He is widely viewed as the leading Islamic eschatologist and has published many books,

Captain Dan Hanley served in the US navy as an aviator with honors and distinction for 10 years and then as a United Airlines pilot for 25 years. Over a flying career span of 35 years, flying 15 different aircraft accruing over 20,000 flight hours. He says: “I can unequivocally state, without reservation or embarrassment, that I could not have flown the 9/11 flight profiles, especially the Pentagon profile, and neither could the unqualified alleged Muslim hijackers.”

Below is a rough transcript of the conversation.

Kevin Barrett: Welcome to Truth Jihad Audiovisual and also Sheikh Imran Hossein's podcast. I'm Kevin Barrett, honored to be doing this with two of my favorite people, Captain Dan Hanley of 9/11 Pilots and Sheikh Imran Hosein, one of my touchstones in terms of Islamic knowledge and scholarship.It's an honor to be with both of you.

Dan Hanley: Well, Kevin, thank you for having me on and thank both of you gentlemen. I feel honored and privileged just to be able to talk to both of you renowned Islamic scholars.

Sheikh Imran Hosein: Thank you, Kevin. It's wonderful to see you again and wonderful to be back in contact with you today.

Yes, I feel very much the same. So…the three of us have a lot in common. We're all Muslims from the Western Hemisphere. We all lost our jobs because of 9/11, one way or another. And we all ended up leaving the United States because of 9/11. And now all three of us have some trepidations about even returning to the United States, even briefly for a visit, due to what might happen to us at immigration.

And so given that, I thought we could start maybe by just briefly introducing ourselves and how we lost our jobs and ended up leaving the United States due to 9/11. Sheikh Imran Hossein, you have the honor of being the first to have lost your job and left the United States after 9/11, and to have been fully wide awake about it. So why don't you go ahead and tell us about how you reacted when it happened an what transpired?

Sheikh Imran Hosein: Bismillahirrahmanirrahim. I was resident in New York in the United States for 10 years, from 1991 to 2001, as the Director of Islamic Studies for the Joint Committee of Muslim Organizations of Greater New York, which included my conducting the Friday Congregational Prayer once a month at the United Nations headquarters in Manhattan's for 10 years continuously.

When 9/11 took place, I was in New York. I went to JFK International Airport that morning at 7 o'clock to receive someone who was flying in from Pakistan and then to take her from JFK to Newark in New Jersey to take a flight to Texas. When I arrived at the airport in New York, we found that all flights were closed and we did not know why. And while we were there at the airport, the announcement was made that everybody must vacate the airport.

When I returned to my home in New York about half an hour later, I then learned what happened on the television. My first reaction immediately was that this was a repeat of what happened in the summer of 1914 in Sarajevo when the Archduke Franz Ferdinand was assassinated in order to trigger off a train of events which eventually led to the First World War. And I felt that what happened on 9/11 was meant to advance the agenda of Israel to eventually proclaim itself Pax Judaica. Subsequent events have confirmed that 9/11 was meant essentially to advance the agenda of those who want Pax Judaica to replace Pax Americana.

In 2013, I was invited by the University of Moscow to give a lecture. And I traveled to Moscow and I lectured at the State University of Moscow. They invited me to return in October of 2013. I was in Trinidad, and I flew to Havana in Cuba to board my Aeroflot flight to Moscow. And when I was in the line for checking in, the Russian manager of Aeroflot pulled me aside. He said, “show me your ticket. Show me your passport.” He checked it out. He said, “there's nothing wrong with this.” “Why?” “The Americans don't want you to fly through their airspace over the Atlantic Ocean.”

So he got on the phone. The Russian manager of Aeroflot spent half an hour arguing with Washington. And after half an hour, he sadly said to me, “sorry, the Americans don't want you to fly through their airspace in the Atlantic Ocean for 10 minutes. You must be dangerous!”

I lost my ticket to Moscow. There was no refund. Luckily, I had enough money with me to buy a return ticket to Trinidad. So from that event, I learned to my surprise that I'm not allowed to enter the United States. It didn't bother me because I have never made any effort to try to return to the United States since I left the United States two weeks after 9/11.

Your job at the time was, you were imam at the United Nations.

While I was imam for the Salaat al-Jumuah (Friday prayers) I had to conduct the congregational prayer on the day of Jummah or Friday once a month. And I did this continuously for 10 years. And it was a wonderful experience. Every Friday I would be warned by the head of the translation bureau, the Arabic translation bureau: “Imran, you cannot come to the United Nations and speak like this. They're going to take the hall away from us.”

The secretary general of the United Nations gave the Muslims working in the United Nations the largest hall in the building. It was the Secretary General's reception hall. And it could take about 600 people. And every Juma, every Friday, we'd have people standing on the stairs who could not get in.

And I would be warned, Imran, you cannot come to the United Nations and speak like this. They're going to take the hall away from us. And I kept on giving my sermon the way I chose to give it. The Charter of the United Nations was in conflict with the Sharia of the Quran and Sunnah, and they never stopped me. They never stopped me from giving sermons at the United Nations. And I continued until two weeks after 9/11, when I left the United States on a prearranged tour of South Africa. While I was in Johannesburg, I got the news that the United States had attacked Afghanistan. And from the time I got that news, I announced to the audience there in South Africa that I would not return to the United States. And I never went back.

Right. And tell us about your challenge to the Jews in New York to pray for the worst possible punishment for those who were truly behind 9/11.

Yes, I was lecturing a few days. 9/11 took place on a Tuesday. I remember I was in Philadelphia two days earlier on Sunday for a lecture.

And a few days after the weekend, on Saturday after 9/11, I gave my last lecture in New York at an Islamic Center. And the audience of the building was packed. At the end of my lecture I asked all those present to raise their hands and make this prayer to pray to the Lord God, to Allah, to curse with an eternal curse, and to punish with everlasting punishment, all those who were responsible for planning and executing the 9/11 attack on America.

All those who were present in the gathering raised their hands. There were two or three sitting close to me who had some hesitation because they had some lingering brainwashing in their hearts that we were responsible. But when everybody raised their hands, and those with some hesitation also raised their hands, there was not a single person in that large gathering—not one—who did not raise their hands and pray with me for the Lord God to curse with an everlasting curse and to punish with everlasting punishment all those responsible for planning and executing the 9/11 attack on America.

When we were finished making that prayer, I then invited the Jews to do the same. They have never done it.

I can't believe that! Rabbi Shmuley hasn't prayed to curse and punish those who did 9/11? I can't imagine why that would be. Oh, boy. Yeah, it's quite telling, isn't it?

Well, let's move to Captain Dan Hanley, who ended up losing his job and career in the United States over 9/11…He also has a very interesting story…So, Dan, maybe you can succinctly remind us how you went from being a commercial airline pilot to an exiled whistleblower.

Dan Hanley: Okay. Well, first of all, let me give people a little bit of background. As you said I'm a Muslim American citizen living in Islamabad, Pakistan, married to a Pakistani Muslim, and I've been here 15 years, not hiding out. I'm just happily married and in love with my wife and family here. I was wrongfully terminated in 2003.

Let me back up for a minute. I was a pilot for 35 years, my entire working career, 10 years in the Navy, 25 years at United Airlines. And my career ended tragically in 2003 when I spoke out about issues concerning 9/11, specifically safety and security issues. And some of the issues I was pointing out involved holes in the aviation security system that would indicate it was a farce.

And they couldn't have me on the line around passengers and crew saying what I was saying. So they removed me from flight schedule. Well, I sent in reports and they kept getting stonewalled. I sent in letters. And I kept a correspondence trail. I had witnesses, et cetera, to back up what I was saying.

And they took me out of schedule for no justifiable reason because I was making waves, and eventually put me on sick list. They wouldn't allow me to bring in an attorney. The union refused to represent me. They told me “Watch it, Dan. These guys are nasty. If you take it to the next level, you're going to get hurt. They think you're a big mouth, loose cannon whistleblower, and they want you to go away.”

I didn't heed their warning because I knew I was sustaining the legal, ethical, moral high ground, and I thought I was unassailable. I was wrong. They put me on sick list without me seeing an aeromedical professional, because we were at an impasse. Because they wanted me to come in for meetings and I was warned that if I did, they make me sign a nondisclosure statement that would seal my mouth forever.

So I refused to do that because the union wasn't representing me. Long story short, I was running out of sick list. I was going to go on no-pay, and I called my chief pilot and said, “this is punitive. I've done nothing wrong.” And he said, “the way to protect your job and ensure your pay is coming in is to submit to the Employee Assistance Program, which is endorsed by the FAA, the company, and the union, and it'll keep your pay coming in. All you have to do is agree to go along with what we want you to do.”

I knew in the past that the airline, if they can't get you professionally or medically, they'll go after you psychologically or otherwise to get rid of you. And so to protect myself, I sought the advice and counsel of the best mental health professionals I could find in Atlanta, where I was living at the time. And I said, “here's where I am with United and the government. Here's what they're going to try to do to me. I'll come for counseling, testing, whatever, to prove that I'm mentally stable.” Which I did.

So I was armed with all that. I had witnesses. I had recorded testimony from guys I talked to, et cetera. And I thought I was protected. So I agreed reluctantly to submit to this program. And they flew me to Chicago. And the first thing the aeromedical professionalist doctor said was, “are you seeing mental health professionals?” And I said, well, I knew you were going to ask that. Actually, I have. And I pulled out my cell phone: “Here, I'll let you talk to one of them.” And I handed him my cell phone.

My intent at that time was to go along with their program and then go to the FAA, which was a mistake. It shows you how naive I was at the time, believing I'd be able to go there and get assistance. But I wound up going over to a mental health facility, met with a psychiatrist for about 15 minutes, very congenial, comfortable conversation. No indications that I was bipolar, but that's what she diagnosed me as, and that grounded me for life as a pilot.

So that sent me down the war path, because I knew based on the blowback I got…. I didn't say, “hey, I'm going to be a whistleblower,” but essentially that's what I wound up becoming. And I fought this grounding for life as a pilot for five years with every relevant level and branch of the U.S. government up to the attorney general, the president, you name it, to no avail. It stuck.

And this entire ordeal cost me a 27-year marriage, which alienated my two kids who blame me for the divorce, and who still believe the official 9/11 story and think I'm a whacked-out conspiracy nut, and they don't talk to me. I lost $4 million in pay, pension, and stock, and my reputation as a pilot and a 35-year career as such, all for... All for being honest.

That led me down the road to where I am, Director and International Public Spokesperson for a global grassroots effort called 9/11 Pilot Whistleblowers. We've got a website at 911pilots.org. The purpose of the organization—and it was constructed for Muslims expressly, and if you go to our website at 911pilots.org, you'll understand why—is to show that there were no Muslim hijackers commandeering the 9/11 aircraft, that they were electronically hijacked and remotely controlled. And I've discussed this on other programs I've been on with both of you gentlemen, so I'll stop it there.

Let's quickly summarize the reasons for strongly suspecting that there wouldn't have been human hijackers on 9/11. The two obvious ones to me are:

One: We know from the work of Architects and Engineers for 9/11 Truth that the most complex and expensive demolitions in the history of demolitions were conducted on the three World Trade Center skyscrapers on 9/11. This took massive preparation, huge monetary investment, security precautions, to rig those demolitions. They absolutely had to be 100% sure that those buildings would be hit by planes on 9/11 (to provide a pretext for the demolitions). And whether any human hijackers could be trusted to do that seems doubtful. So that's reason number one.

Number two is that when you look at who these alleged hijackers were….the 9/11 Commission told us that the best pilot of the four alleged pilots was a certain Hanni Hanjour. And he had been denied the right to fly solo in a Cessna. He was such a completely bad, incompetent pilot. And yet we're told he was the best of the four alleged 9/11 hijacker pilots, and that he performed an amazing stunt maneuver to hit the Pentagon on 9/11.

So those are the two upfront reasons to suspect the story that there were these supposed hijacker pilots on 9/11. And maybe you can do a very succinct additional commentary on that, Dan..

Dan Hanley: Okay, Kevin, I want to briefly expound on what you talked about. Regarding Hani Hanjour, the government, both the FBI and the 9/11 Commission, suppressed key evidence regarding him. He went to the Freeway Airport in Bowie, Maryland, one month prior to 9/11 and wanted to rent a small Cessna airplane. And he went up on three evaluation flights between two instructors over a two-day period. And they reported to the chief instructor, who I personally talked to about this, and he confirmed this story: he refused to rent him the airplane because he couldn't handle it. And yet we're led to believe that this pilot that couldn't handle a Cessna was able to manage to fly a 100-ton airplane, 160 feet long, with precision, on his first attempt, into the Pentagon.

The story gets better because he went down the road to Congressional Air Charters, another fixed-base operator, and went up flying with a pilot named Eddie Shalev, who came back and reported to the 9/11 Commission after the fact that he was a good pilot. Now, both FBI agents and the staffer from the 9/11 Commission interviewed all four of these people, the three at Freeway Airport and Eddie Shalev. And yet, the only thing that appeared in the 9/11 Commission final report was Eddie Shalev's testimony that Hani Hanjour was a good pilot. There's no mention that he failed these three Cessna check rides a month prior to 9/11.

Eddie Shalab was an Israeli, right?

Exactly. He came to the States before 9/11, contracted out as an instructor pilot. He actually had served in the IDF. Was he a member of Mossad? We'll never know because he's disappeared and he wasn't vetted. He never testified under oath.

So this was a huge suppression by the FBI and the 9/11 Commission. The alleged hijacker pilot Hani Hanjour, as you mentioned, was supposed to be the most qualified of the four at flying airplanes. Couldn't fly a Cessna. So, yeah, I'll end it there.

Yeah, the story of the alleged 9/11 hijacker pilots is so insane. The more you look at it, the crazier it gets. These guys were interested in drugs and lap dancers. The guy posing as Mohammed Atta spoke fluent Hebrew, which the real Mohammed Ata never did. And on and on and on.

But rather than going deeply into that, let me just say that I'm also an American Muslim. I've been Muslim since 1993. And in 2001 I was teaching at the University of Wisconsin. I was suspicious of 9/11 for a couple of years, and woke up to the outrageous problems with the official story in late 2003, thanks to David Ray Griffin. I started researching and doing activism on that issue. Then in 2006, I was picked on as the guy that the mainstream media was going to beat up as a representative of the 100 or so professors who were talking about 9/11 being a false flag. And so that made me notorious in the media and unemployable at the universities. So I've been a freelance troublemaker ever since.

At first I didn't leave the United States. I wasn't smart like you, Sheikh Imran. I didn't get out fast enough. Being kind of naive, I hung around. I kept thinking maybe we were going to fix this problem. And so I didn't leave the US and move here to Morocco until 2023, two years ago. And so I've been here in Morocco for two years of genocide in Gaza. And I'm not any less annoyed than I was 20 some years ago when I first discovered the problems with 9/11.

Sheikh Imran, let's talk a little bit about Islam and 9/11, and the response of the international Muslim community to this outrageous situation that's led to this genocide of Gaza and this open attempt to create a Greater Israel and enforce what you would call a Pax Judaica. Why haven't the world's nearly 2 billion Muslims managed to mobilize against this?

Sheikh Imran Hosein: Before we turn to the response of the world of Islam, we must distinguish between the people and their governments. The response of the people around the world of Islam has been consistently hostile to Israel, and they have condemned Israel and they have been totally in support of their brothers in Gaza. And if they could march, if they had the freedom to march, millions of them would already have marched to fight alongside their brothers in Gaza against Israeli oppression.

But that's not the same for the governments. Israel, in order to become Pax Judaica, the first step along the road had to be to take control of our environment. And that is to ensure that all governments in the region in which Israel is located are all in a state of submission to Israel and not in a state of defiance. And that's why Libya had to go. And they used something called the Arab Spring and they got rid of Libya. And that's why Assad had to go. And they used ISIS and they use NATO and they got they got Russia and they got Iran to realize that this was going to lead to nuclear war, and they had to advise Assad to leave, and Assad left. And so they were able to get Syria also in a state of submission.

This is now the pathetic state of the world of Islam, all around Israel and even beyond. They are all either in a state of submission to Israel or they're too scared to defy Israel in any significant and tangible way.

But I want to turn now, if you would allow me, to establish a sinister parallel between 9/11 the 7th of October, when what you call Hamas, what I call the Islamic resistance, launched their attack on Israel. I responded exactly the same way that I did to 9/11. I said to myself, this is another 9/11. And Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu in fact said, “ this is our 9/11.” But he was speaking with a twisted tongue, meaning this is their 9/11 because they are using this in the same way that the United States used 9/11 to advance a political and military agenda.

My view subsequently, I believe, was confirmed that the Israeli Mossad and the CIA worked in tandem to get weapons and drones which were being sent to Ukraine to be funneled, some of it, to be funneled to Gaza. And they used middlemen in Saudi Arabia, perhaps, and the UAE and so on, to get it to Gaza without the Islamic resistance being aware that they were being set up. And when all the weapons were in place in Gaza, then Saudi Arabia made the announcement that they were intending to recognize Israel. If they did not do anything in Gaza, Saudi Arabia would recognize Israel.

As a consequence, the Islamic resistance, which is normally called Hamas—I don't call them Hamas—the Islamic resistance was was led into a trap. And they walked into it because they had only peanuts in their head, like what people call the Taliban in Afghanistan. But I refer to them as Islamic resistance. They know how to fight. They are people whose hearts will never submit to oppression. Yes they are great fighters. But they have only peanuts in their heads, because they're not properly educated. And most of all they lack insight to be able to recognize when they're being set up.

They decided to launch the attack on Israel on 7 October. Israel already knew the attack was coming. Egypt warned Israel a few days before the attack is coming. But the Israeli government did nothing because they are part and parcel of the planning of this attack. and they allowed more than 1,000 of their people to be killed.

They actually killed most of them themselves with their helicopter gunships and their tanks, didn't they?

And a few hundred were taken hostage. They allowed this to happen because they had an agenda which they wanted to advance, and they could do it better if there was a 7th of October, similar to George Bush and the United States government in respect to 9/11. As soon as 9/11 took place, they could take control of Afghanistan. And I believe their target was Pakistan's nuclear capacity.

And so the Islamic resistance was set up and they walked into the trap. And as a consequence, what has happened since then is that Israel has been slowly and metallically pursuing an agenda which eventually would lead to the emergence of Pax Judaica.

The story has not ended as yet. The reason why Europe is now recognizing Palestine as a state…Macron has announced that next month at the United Nations General Assembly, France will recognize Palestine as a state. And Britain has announced that unless Israel changes the policy it will do the same. Spain has already recognized Palestine as a state.

So what is now happening is that the West, other than Trump and the United States, the rest of the Western world is now recognizing that they are walking into a trap, that Israel is going to continue their massacre, their genocide of the Palestinians. They'll treat them like cockroaches. And as Israel pursues this agenda further, in this month of August and September and so on, Western public opinion will rise even more ferociously against their own governments. And so they are recognizing Israel now in order for this to function as an insurance policy to try to save their own skins from public anger.

But there is a second analysis, and that is that Trump, from the time he became president, Trump has been pursuing an agenda of what is best described as revenge. They stole the election from him in 2020. They used Russiagate to malign him and to poison his presidency from 2020 to 2024. And Europe did not like him and Europe was in solidarity with Biden and actively pursuing an effort to prevent Trump from ever becoming president again. And so as soon as Trump became president in 2024, his agenda now, his project is revenge. And he's pursuing that revenge now, skillfully so, in Ukraine.

However, Europe, has a way now to respond to Trump. And that is as Europe recognizes Palestine and attempts to save their own skins eventually Trump will be left all alone standing with Israel, embarrassingly. So their project in recognizing Palestine has an agenda of embarrassing Trump.

Interesting. I think that's a that's a good analysis. I've been reluctant to endorse the idea of October 7th as a 9/11 style false flag because with 9/11, we know there were no Muslim attackers in any meaningful way. It was purely done by by Israel and its American accomplices. But on October 7th, there was a real Islamic resistance that did break out of their concentration camp and won some amazing military victories against the Israelis, defeating some of their best forces.

So in that sense, the two are different. And secondly, 9/11 clearly benefited Israel, and everybody could have seen it would. Before 9/11, if you had said, “what would happen if Muslims flew planes into the Trade Center and the buildings blew up and they attacked the Pentagon? What would happen?” And you would predict, well, of course, this is the best thing that could ever possibly happen to Israel.

But with October 7th, if someone had said, what would happen if the Islamic resistance broke out of the Gaza concentration camp and dealt a significant slapping defeat to the Zionists, what will the upshot of that be? And you would probably say, well, that would puncture the Zionists' image of invincibility, which is very bad for them. It would set in motion a lot of uncertainty that would be much worse for them than if the Zionists had simply gone ahead with their normalization with the Saudis and the region. They already had everything they wanted anyway. So before October 7th, it wouldn't be obvious that it would benefit Israel in the way that it was obvious that 9/11 did.

So those are the reasons why I've been slow to see October 7th as a false flag in any way comparable to 9/11. But I will admit that the LIHOP (let it happen on purpose) possibility is obviously there.

Kevin, there are two ways of looking at September the 7th, yours and mine. And both ways have merits. And I would be the last to try to refute the view that the Islamic resistance did show some courage and some ability to destroy or to challenge Israel's invincibility. I don't dispute that. But that one side of the story is not the whole story. There's a second part of the story which I hold, and that is that it was a false flag. Why? Because the huge amount of weapons, sophisticated weapons, state-of-the-art weapons, did not reach Gaza through Santa Claus. There was a sinister way in which these weapons reached Gaza without the Islamic resistance realizing they were being set up. And I believe that Saudi Arabia played a significant role as the middleman through which the weapons reached Gaza. Anyhow, on Judgment Day, we will know the truth. I'm confident that I'm correct.

Yes, and I wouldn't be surprised if you were. You've been correct about so many things. So, what do we do about this? I know, Sheikh Imran, you have some students who've set up Islamic villages in which they are... essentially providing for themselves, trying to be as independent as possible of modern civilization. In terms of trying to do something politically in the world, Dan and I, and you too, Sheikh Imran, have tried to spread awareness of the truth. And in the case of 9/11, the truth could be theoretically a very powerful weapon in service to justice. So, Dan, maybe you could summarize what you would like to see happen in terms of trying to create a pan-Islamic conference about 9/11 truth?

Our organization, 9/11 Pilot Whistleblowers, has written every relevant level and branch of the U.S. government and got nowhere. And we didn't expect to because of their complicity in the events of 9/11, the planning and execution. But we did it anyhow, so we could justify going offshore. I personally spoke with the ISI, the Malaysian External Intelligence Organization, and other organizations out there, such as the Organization of Islamic Cooperation. I've written the Muslim World League, European Muslim League, a number of organizations.

I'll backstep for a minute here to talk about the purpose of 9/11 Pilot Whistleblowers. We already said that Muslim hijackers couldn't have flown them, but what we haven't mentioned was that those aircraft were electronically hijacked and remotely controlled through a system called the uninterrupted autopilot. And I won't get into it here other than to say go to that 911pilot.org website.

But what we've gone forward with, our organization's affiliated with the Lawyers Committee for 9/11 Inquiry, the Architects and Engineers, Richard Gage, the International Center for 9/11 Justice. We all have information that can prove conclusively that the aircraft were electronically hijacked and that the World Trade Center buildings were brought down by controlled demolitions. And what we've approached these organizations and these governments with is: Why don't we establish an international Islamic commission or committee or conference for 9/11 inquiry, a Muslim 9-11 commission, so that they can receive information, whether this is an organization or governments from all around the world, and promulgate to the world that there was a false flag?

But we've gotten nowhere. All these organizations we've talked about don't want to budge. The OIC, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, initially was taking my phone calls. I never got to the Secretary General level, but then they quit doing that. As soon as they heard it was me, it was clicked. They'd hang up the phone. We've gotten nowhere with it, but we're not going to give up. We're going on trying to educate people, heighten their awareness of what happened through podcasts like this and other means in hopes that we can garner enough public support to try to pressurize these governments or these organizations to do exactly what I was just talking about.

Well, it sounds like a great idea to me and long overdue. There should have been a pan-Islamic conference on 9/11 truth probably just a few weeks after 9/11 when Sheikh Imran was aware of these things and the rest of us took a little longer. Sheikh Imran, what do you think about what people can do now besides trying to tell the truth and speak up for justice, and maybe in some cases get out of this increasingly decadent civilization into Muslim villages? Do you have any advice for those of us who are trying to make some progress on the truth and justice front?

Sheik Imran Hosein: Kevin, I want to congratulate you. I think you're moderating this session excellently. And I like this question very much. I like the manner in which this session has been moderated and we're moving forward in a very systematic way.

There are many ways in which we can intervene as an Ummah, as a community of Muslims at this time in political and military history, facing situations: first of all, what taking place in Gaza, what is taking place in Kashmir and elsewhere. But I will restrict myself at this time to only two possible responses. The first one I want to direct attention to is that the world of Islamic scholarship has not demonstrated so far a capacity to either understand or to respond in a credible way to events which have emerged in the world since 9/11 and 9/11 itself. The credible response from the world of Islamic scholarship would be one built on the foundations of the Quran. And the Quran has declared that he sent the Quran, that he sent down the Book, in order that it might explain all things. One that we have sent down this book on thee, O Muhammad, Allah's blessing be upon him, that it might explain all things. And therefore, this book must explain such things as the phenomenon of the most mysterious civilization ever to have emerged in human history. Modern Western civilization did not fall down from the sky. There must be an explanation in the Quran for the phenomenon of modern Western civilization, which has an obsession with the Holy Land, with the Balfour Declaration, with the “liberation” of Jerusalem, with bringing the Jews back to Jerusalem to reclaim it as their own 2,000 years after they were expelled and sent in exile, and the restoration of a state of Israel in the Holy Land, 2,000 years after Israel was destroyed, and the ominous advancement of this baby Israel to what today is now a state which can defy the whole world.

And when the United Nations is becoming too uncomfortable for Israel, because all of the United Nations now, except Trump, will be voting against Israel, they will simply cause the United Nations to collapse. And the world will now be without the United Nations tomorrow.

What is it that explains this phenomenon? What is it that explains Israel's movement in such a way that Judaism itself, the religion, is being taken for a ride? Because the Jewish religion does not have in itself anything that justifies this massacre, this genocide in Israel.

On Sunday, Kevin, I meet for a public discussion with two rabbis in Wembley, in London. That these two rabbis should be willing to enter with me in a public discussion on Judaism and Zionism is an indication that the Jews in the West are realizing now that they are being put into a state of significant danger because of Israel's conduct. And they are now willing to raise their voices to protest against Israel's conduct. Jewish students in universities around the United States are now rising up to protest against Israel's conduct.

But what has happened to the world of Islamic scholarship? Why have they not been able to go to the Koran the way I did with my book Jerusalem in the Quran 25 years ago? The answer, Kevin, is that we the world of Islamic scholarship has—I'm sorry to use this language—I'm very sorry—they betrayed the Quran, because they have shown a woeful incapacity to study the Quran in such a way that the Quran can explain events unfolding in the movement of history.

So the first response that the world of Islam should have is not political. It's not military. It is the need, the dire need, for a new generation of scholars of Islam to emerge who will have the capacity to study the Quran the way the Quran should be studied, with the methodology given by my teacher, Mawlana, Dr. Fallur Rahman Ansari. The reason why I say of Dr. Muhammad Iqbal, that he is to be recognized as the pioneer of a new generation of Islamic scholarship. In his book The Reconstruction of Religious Thought in Islam Iqbal recognized that the world of Islamic scholarship had failed. He said that the world of Islam stopped thinking 500 years ago.

So from Dr. Iqbal came the beginnings of a new model of Islamic scholarship that does not go to the Quran through hadith, does not go to the Quran through Sirah, does not go to the Koran through tafsir. Do not recognize any of these sources to be equal in status with the Koran. He went to the Koran directly. And after he went to the Qur'an, then he used the Qur'an regardless of what the Hadith and Tafeer said.

Then came my teacher, Mawlana Dr. Fazlur Rahman Ansari, who said that the Qur'an is absolute truth. Hadith is not. Tafeer is not. Seerah is not. Only the Qur'an. And it is the function of the Qur'an to sit in judgment over the Hadith. And I have spent the last 25 years trying to teach this. And I failed miserably to get my peers, the scholars of Islam, to either understand,, accept or to apply the function of the Quran to sit in judgment over the Hadith and tafsir.

The second thing, in addition to the need for a new generation of scholars of Islam, would be able to articulate what the Koran has to say about the end of history, about the movement of history, and explain the reality of what is happening in Gaza.

In addition to this, the second most important response that should come from the world of Islam today is to recognize the paramount importance in responding to Pax Judaica, responding to Israel's relentless movement to exterminate the Palestinians, throw them out into the desert: “We don't care for world opinion.” The second way to respond to that is to recognize the dire importance, the imperative of working for friendship and alliance between the Orthodox Christian world led by Russia and the world of Islam.

I hope and I pray that these words of mine may reach others around the world of Islam. I put in my little effort to support that effort with my recent book, The Quran and Russia's Destiny. It is the fruit of that model of scholarship which came from Dr. Iqbal and which brought to maturity in Mawlana Dr. Fazlur Rahman Ansari. It shows how to turn to the Quran in order that the Quran may explain the reality of the world today, the Quran and Russia's destiny. These are the two things I believe the world of Islam should be doing at this time in response to what is happening in Gaza.

Thank you so much, Sheikh Imran Hosein, for your intervention here and your amazing work. I don't have your latest book yet. Very much looking forward to it. We do have most of your books here in our library in Saidia, Morocco. And they're very much a source of inspiration, as is your exhortation to read Koran in the way it should be read. So thank you, and God bless.

And thank you, Captain Dan Hanley, for your untiring efforts for truth and justice. As the Quran tells us, pursue the truth and pursue in steadfastness and patience. And that's the test that we're undergoing here. So again, thank you both. God bless.