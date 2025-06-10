Kevin’s Newsletter

Eric Walberg
13m

lear is hardly guilt-free. his retinue, his irresponsibility (abandoning his worries as king), his conceit. his foolishness led to disaster for everyone. conspiracy, yes, but also just 'the human condition'.

Tereza Coraggio
37m

I woke up thinking about Shakespeare. My friend and fellow stacker, Mary (https://marypoindextermclaughlin.substack.com) has written a play about the 'dark lady' who wrote as Shakespeare, said to be a Moorish Jew. Another friend, Joe Atwill, wrote Shakespeare's Secret Messiah, also about Emilia Bassano, showing the parallels and secret codes in Shakespeare also encoded in the gospels.

This has puzzled me since the word Jew didn't exist until the 18th c., as I've cited and as did someone else you interviewed. What was the original word in Marlowe's The Jew of Malta or for Shylock? I learned recently from Mark Windows (Windows on the World: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RvAAi0Dx52M) that Venetian comes from Phoenician. Duh!

And then I've learned from Michelle Gibson that the Tribe of Judah was the Moors. It had nothing to do with the Yahwists. Neither did Israel, which was an amalgam of the deities Isis-Ra-El. They've been usurped by the Sethians (Scythians) and their Aryan sky-god rulers.

And you're in just the right place to research this further, Kevin!

