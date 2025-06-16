Dissociated Press

An individual posing as the son of the former Shah of Iran, and calling on Iranians to support Israel’s assault on their country, has been exposed as an obscure Venezuelan con-man named Juan Guaidó.

Guaidó first surfaced in Caracas in 2019, where he somehow succeeded in convincing rich foreigners that he was the president of Venezuela. After swindling hundreds of millions of dollars from naive nortéaméricanos, Guaidó disappeared from view, only to resurface last Friday brandishing a tinfoil crown, a plastic scepter, and a flag with a lion on it. “Dee Iranian pueblo must rise up against their gobierno in support of dee genocidal child-killers,” Guaidó ranted at his sparsely-attended press conference, raising eyebrows by ineptly trying to disguise his Spanish accent as Iranian.

While Iranians reacted with angry laughter and catcalls, many Jewish oligarchs and their puppet American regime seem to have been taken in by Guaidó’s flim-flam impersonation, lavishing money, fancy cars, and media coverage on the South American charlatan.

Asked about Iranians’ reaction to the self-styled Shah Jr., professor Mohammed Marandi of the University of Tehran explained: “Unfortunately, there is no direct Farsi translation of the American expression ‘royal pain in the ass.'”

But seriously, folks…

Implications of Israel’s Attack on Iran (by Sheikh Imran Hosein)

