Kevin’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Don Wolfe's avatar
Don Wolfe
11m

I think he showed up at my door last Halloween, But he definitely looked deceitful and somewhat Jewish, talking about his valued reputation. I gave him the apple loaded with explosives.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Kevin Barrett
Substack
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture