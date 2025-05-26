Kevin’s Newsletter

Reno de Caro
8h

I believe that this is as good of an analysis anyone will find regarding the situation concerning Israel and the US. Trump would need to make it publically clear that he believes the "Israel Senators," are willing to destroy his Presidency and the US to support Netanyahu. And, that he would support any republican running against them in their next election. That would turn many MEGA Americans against them immediately and be a warning to other potential traitors.

Amy Harlib
1h

SPOT ON!

