As soon as I finished the live broadcast of this week’s False Flag Weekly News (watch it above) my wife and I drove to a park in Verona, Wisconsin, where a dozen or so Republican candidates were speaking at a picnic organized by my friend and former campaign manager Rolf Lindgren. The headliner, Senator Ron Johnson, drew a standing ovation when he vowed to investigate the biggest COVID scandals.

Johnson said he chose to run for re-election rather than retire for one overriding reason: to investigate COVID issues. If the Republicans take the Senate, Johnson said, he will chair the Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations. That would put him in a position to compel testimony, subpoena documents, and generally make life uncomfortable for various categories of COVID malefactors.

One such category would be the people at Pfizer and Moderna who pushed through the experimental MRNA injections by mishandling their own data. The world “mishandling” here may be a euphemism for deliberate fraud.

It now seems likely that the COVID vaccines have contributed to steeply declining sperm counts, impaired fertility and declining birth rates, a skyrocketing rate of excess deaths that are not due to COVID, and (ironically) impaired long-term immune response to COVID itself. As many as 200,000 Americans may have been killed by experimental injections.

Meanwhile COVID vaccine efficacy has been shown to decline sharply after about six months, while each booster offers about half the protection period of the previous shot. In other words, the vaccine “works” (i.e. lowers the odds that you’ll die or be hospitalized from COVID) for about six months; the first booster adds another three months of protection; and the second booster tacks on a mere six weeks. After that, you may find yourself more susceptible to COVID, including severe COVID and its consequences, than you would have been had you foregone vaccination entirely.

If that’s “safe and effective,” I’d sure hate to see “unsafe and ineffective”!

Ron Johnson has proved himself the bravest man in the Senate, indeed in the whole US government, when it comes to investigating COVID vaccine issues. On November 2, 2021, Johnson hosted an expert panel of doctors, scientists, and people who have suffered vaccine injuries:

Johnson has shown tremendous courage in taking on the pro-vaccine mafia and its mainstream media assets. It would require even more courage for him to use his Investigations Subcommittee post to probe the third-rail issue of COVID origins.

Just before Senator Johnson left the picnic I got a chance to ask him whether he was up to that difficult task. Johnson immediately cited Jeffrey Sachs, former chair of the Lancet’s COVID origins commission, who recently made headlines (albeit in the Daily Mail) by saying that in his opinion, the virus was probably made in an American lab. Johnson went on to say that it’s still an open question whether COVID came from the Wuhan lab “or elsewhere”—and from his intonation and expression I gathered that Johnson, like Sachs, is leaning towards “elsewhere.”

Senator Ron Johnson has obviously been keeping up with COVID issues that are blacked out of mainstream media. For all I know he, or someone in his entourage, may have seen “COVID-19 Bio-Attack Smoking Gun,” my Rumble video with Ron Unz that has passed a quarter-million views and is now heading for 300,000.

It’s obvious that Ron Johnson is angry about the COVID-19 disaster and ready to go after the people who created and exacerbated it. Whatever you think about his position on other issues, the courage and integrity he has shown on this one is off-the-charts. Everyone in the COVID alt-info community ought to seriously consider donating to his campaign.