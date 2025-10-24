Kevin’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Peter Solinski's avatar
Peter Solinski
9h

Schlanderous!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Amy Harlib's avatar
Amy Harlib
9h

This description of these shmucks made me schmile! Underneath the satire, a very serious free speech message.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Kevin Barrett
Substack
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture