Republican Congressperson George Santos lashed out yesterday at the growing chorus calling on him to resign. Speaking at an impromptu press conference at Foneys Club in Lower Manhattan, Santos said that anyone who doubts that he is a gay Jewish Holocaust survivor is an “anti-Semitic Holocaust-denying homophobe.”
Santos pointed out that according to woke (TM) identity politics, people are free to choose their own identities regardless of the biological and historical facts, and that anyone who points out those facts must be permanently canceled.
“If I’m a man and say I’m a woman, I’m a woman, and you’d damn well better let me prowl around in ladies’ rooms,” Santos said. “If I identify as a lesbian, then hey, I’m a lesbian! If I say I’m Jewish, I’m Jewish, and if you don’t like it you’re an anti-Semite. And if I say I’m a Holocaust survivor, I’m a Holocaust survivor, and only a Holocaust denier would deny it.”
Santos insisted that not only would he not resign, but that he was already planning an even more mendacious—or, as he put it, “identity politics based”—campaign in 2024. “Next time around, I’m running for Congress as a German Shepherd, and if you don’t like it, I’ll bite you on the ass.”
Dr. Barrett that's funny. I saw someone say not long ago tell people the truth and make them laugh or they won't listen. Here's some pretty good comedy too:
Waking Up From a 10 Year Coma (6:01)
https://youtu.be/g2qkvdCtOzU?t=1
JoyCamp is a comedy group Benny Wills has been in for many years. They do great comedy on and off for a long time now. Much of it is truth advocate comedy, which is great in these times of waking up to these mind-manipulating psyop scams and psyop scammers we've had all over the world for so long now. And of course people are on different levels waking up, if at all. The old Legacy mainstream TV/movies/radio really is much more powerful than most of us realize growing up I've learned. I mean if you don't know, you don't know. Combine that with people who play dumb about whatever, which some people, especially younger people, don't know anything about either.
Benny Wills: I'm a poet, comedian and modern day jester. I use wordplay and humor to shine light on the darkness, laugh in the face of evil and bring some much needed levity to a world gone mad.
My Parrhesia course (The Art of Communication) is helping people improve their public speaking skills.
www.BennyWIlls.com
Benny Wills on Odysee
https://odysee.com/@bennywills:9
Best regards,
Michael
https://linktr.ee/michaelatkinson
