Ofogh TV: Do you think the sanctions have influence on the attacks of the resistance on Israel?

Kevin Barrett: Well, the United States has sanctioned most of the world and is undermining itself by doing that. And it has created more resistance all over the world. The Palestinian resistance is certainly not hurt by American sanctions and by American attempts to exclude the Palestinian resistance from the world community. The world sides with the Palestinian resistance. The US showed recently that it's completely isolated in the world, as it had to veto the most recent United Nations resolution calling for an end to the genocide of Gaza. So the United States, by siding with the genocidal Zionist extremists, has pushed itself into a corner, isolated itself, and made it much more difficult for itself to continue to try to maintain the pretense of running a global empire.

Ofogh TV: Mr. Barrett, now, on the other side of the field, there are some people, civilians that sanction Israeli products or the companies that finance Israel. What is the influence of the power of people?

Kevin Barrett: This is a bottom-up kind of sanctioning or boycotting. It's a popular protest of the ordinary people who are using collective power. Each one of them doesn't have the kind of power that the leaders of the United States government have, to sanction the entities that they don't like. But together, we can actually have an effect by making life more difficult for the genocide perpetrators. And all of us who have been boycotting Israeli products for years — I've been I've been boycotting them for decades, actually — are sending a message. And now the young people are joining the BDS campaign, even though it's illegal in many parts of the United States. But the young people are still doing it. Recent polls in the United States showed that the majority of 18 to 24 year olds in the United States want to liberate Palestine and give it to the Palestinian resistance. Likewise, the majority of young Americans now views Jewish Zionists as oppressors. And so this awareness has been spreading like proverbial wildfire since the October 7th Al-Aqsa storm operation, (along with) these popular protests against the genocidal Zionist entity, including the boycotts of Israeli products. And at the same time, actions like we're seeing from Yemen right now in the Red sea are also putting pressure on the empire to stop the genocide.

Ofogh TV: Thank you, Mr. Kevin Barrett, professor from Morocco.

Kevin Barrett: Thank you.