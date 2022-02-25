Sanctions on Russia: Anglo-Zionist Empire's Hypocrisy & Arrogance on Display
Plus, today's khutbah; tonight's live radio features Rectenwald & Fetzer, tomorrow's FFWN stars Alan Sabrosky
Greetings,
Watch my two latest videos above.
Also…
Tonight’s live radio show features two “rogue professors,” Michael Rectenwald — the famous “socialist-turned-libertarian” prof from NYU—and Philosophy of Science specialist James Fetzer.
Then tomorrow’s False Flag Weekly News brings Alan Sabrosky out of retirement to break down the Russia-Ukraine situation. “Doc” Sabrosky is the former head of Strategic Studies at the US Army War College, as well as “the most censored man in America.” (Watch him on FFWN and find out why!)
Thank you for paying attention, and enjoy the shows!
Kevin
Sanctions are utterly pointless. Russia is nearly self-sufficient and doesn't need our business. Russia DIDN'T offshore its important industries.
Germany is the only possible lever. Germany needs Russia more than Russia needs Germany. If Germany decides to stop buying LNG, Germans will freeze, or Germany would have to back away from Greta and restart its power plants.
