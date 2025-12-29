Kevin’s Newsletter

Truth Jihad Radio
Salim Mansur: Israel Shahak and Israeli New Historians Revealed the Genocidal Truth About Israel
Salim Mansur: Israel Shahak and Israeli New Historians Revealed the Genocidal Truth About Israel

But Zionist-dominated media has covered for the perpetrators
Kevin Barrett
Dec 29, 2025

“Israel” has been genocidal from the very beginning. By the 1990s, the Israeli New Historians, and courageous voices like Israel Shahak, had exposed the terrible truth. But Zionist-dominated Western media covered it up, and instead of trying to atone, Israel only got more genocidal. In this interview, Salim Mansur discusses that unfortunate history, by way of his new article: “Thou Hypocrite, First Cast Out the Beam Out of Thine Own Eye”: Recalling Israel Shahak.

Salim Mansur is a professor emeritus of political science at the University of Western Ontario in Canada. He is a former columnist for the London Free Press and the Toronto Sun, and has contributed to various publications including National Review, the Middle East Forum and Frontpagemag.

