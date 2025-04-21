Salim Mansur and Peter Simpson on the Collapse of Liberalism

Muslim political science professor Salim Mansur and Catholic philosophy professor Peter Simpson discuss what appears to be the ongoing demise of political liberalism.

Alexander Dugin, among others, has been celebrating the Trump regime’s cartoonish antics as proof that liberalism is on its proverbial deathbead. Is liberalism really dying? And if so, is that a good thing? Are neoconservatives, who have done so much to torpedo liberalism, even worse than liberals? Is there a better alternative? If so, might it be found in the great religious traditions?

Salim Mansur is a professor emeritus of political science at the University of Western Ontario in Canada. He is a former columnist for the London Free Press and the Toronto Sun, and has contributed to various publications including National Review, the Middle East Forum and Frontpagemag.

Peter Simpson is a Professor Emeritus of Classics, Philosophy, and Medieval Studies at City University of New York. He is the author of “Theocracy’s Challenge” and Political Illiberalism, among other works.