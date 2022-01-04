-PressTV.ir

Russia warns the United States that any further sanctions against Moscow would threaten their bilateral ties. Speaking on the phone, Russian President Vladimir Putin tells his American counterpart, Joe Biden, that introducing more bans would be a colossal mistake. Biden, for his part, warns Russia of a decisive response in case Moscow invades Ukraine. The 50-minute-long call is the second time the two leaders spoke directly to each other in just over three weeks. The West accuses Moscow of planning to attack Ukraine. Moscow denies the accusation, arguing that its military build-up along its border is a means of protection against NATO’s Eastward expansion. Officials from the two countries will hold security talks over the issue in January.