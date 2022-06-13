Ron Unz on Neocon Recklessness & COVID Origins
Why Can’t People Face the Evidence that COVID-19 Emerged from a Deliberate Bio-Attack?
Ron Unz, publisher of the Unz Review, has just published hard copies of two outstanding books, Our Covid-19 Catastrophe: Was the Epidemic the Result of Biowarfare Blowback? and Encountering American Pravda: Essays in a Historical Counter-Narrative.
Our interview begins with a roughly half-hour discussion of why the shockingly persuasive evidence that COVID emerged from a US bio-attack on China and Iran has largely been ignored (outside of a few alternative media shows like this one).
If you are already familiar with that evidence, have listened to previous COVID-related interviews with Ron Unz, watched our video that is approaching 200,000 views, and are familiar with Ron’s COVID bio-attack thesis, you may want focus on the second half hour, during which we discuss new material focusing on the Ukraine war and the moral and strategic insanity of the neocons who provoked it.
I'm hearing depopulation from Alex Js. They seem to admit it on tape. Weird. The Saker asked if vaccines were so bad, why does everyone from WHO, to the Pope, to Putin, to Xi, to Biden support them, especially if it was created in a lab (VT - Duff)? It's not an attack on China and Iran as much as an attack on the human species and our economy. Is Europe shutting down their economy to go bankrupt or meet their climate goals. It is a rabbit hole into which the question of WHY? must be addressed.