Truth Jihad Radio
Rolf Lindgren on "Will Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) Hold 9/11 Controlled Demolitions Investigation?"
Kevin Barrett
Apr 29, 2025
Rumble link Bitchute link

Wisconsin Republican Party activist Rolf Lindgren discusses Sen. Ron Johnson’s push for an investigation of the controlled demolitions of 9/11. Rolf, an old friend, sent my piece on Johnson’s 9/11 awakening to more than 3000 Wisconsin Republicans. Many of them were no doubt supporters of the 2006 Republican-led witch hunt that pushed me out of the University of Wisconsin, based on my statements about 9/11 that weren’t much different from what Sen. Johnson is saying now.

Rolf Lindgren: (Sen. Ron Johnson) is talking about Building 7. He said, “is there any architect out there besides the corrupt ones at NIST who think that that's not a controlled demolition?”

Kevin Barrett: Yeah, that's great. This is the kind of stuff I was saying 20 years ago.

I know. Yeah, from Ron Johnson.

It's kind of weird because…I'm having this flashback to when the Republicans were my main antagonists. Every single Republican in the state legislature except one signed a letter urging the university to fire me. Only one Democrat signed it. At that time, it was a partisan thing, and it was the Republicans who hated 9/11 truth. And now it's the opposite. Now you can't seem to get the Democrats interested anymore, even though they all knew about it back then. Now it's the Republicans like Ron Johnson who are speaking out. What happened?

Well, I think it started with Ron Paul…

(Read the full transcript at my Substack.)

Discussion about this episode

