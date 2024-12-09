Just two months ago I posted a full transcript of my March 6 2015 interview with Thomas Goodrich, author of author of Hellstorm: The Death of Nazi Germany, 1944—1947.

I recently learned the sad news that Thomas Goodrich has passed away. He died just a few days before the fall of Damascus, which, like the fall of Nazi Germany, will no doubt be lied about by the victors—war criminals who will try to distract us from their over-the-top atrocities by grossly exaggerating the fewer and less serious crimes of their victims. Interestingly, poison gas hoaxes figure into both “victors’ history” scenarios. The Jewish Nation, which has been calling itself Israel for a great many centuries, was the real aggressor and winner of World War II. During the decades after the war, it gradually enshrined the propaganda lie that Germans had killed millions of Jews with poison gas. Likewise, today’s Jewish-dominated Western media has been working overtime to sell the propaganda lie that “Assad gassed his own people.” In reality, the “Assad gas attacks” were false flag hoaxes orchestrated by Assad’s enemies, as Jeffrey Sachs recently suggested. Does Sachs know, or suspect, that the “poison gas of Auschwitz” is an even bigger lie than the “poison gas of Douma”?